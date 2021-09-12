Clarence Lenhardt

Our uncle, Clarence Lenhardt, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, August 27, 2021. He lived 82 years.

Clarence was born Oct. 4, 1938, to Henry and Katie (Hein) Lenhardt in Billings. He joined four brothers and one sister, on the family farm west of Billings. An additional sister died shortly after birth. He attended Elder Grove School and Senior High in Billings.

Clarence never married, but had many good friends. He was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. He worked hard on the family farm, becoming skilled at whatever was needed to keep the farm and cattle business afloat. He was a trusted farmhand to his older brothers, who also farmed much of their lives. He lived on the family farm up until the last five years of his life, when he was forced to move into Billings because the farm land was to be subdivided by the owner. When it was time to move off the home place, he had many friends show up to help him.

He enjoyed visiting with his friends at the Squire, caring for two special friends, Kathy and Bev, during their terminal illnesses, and driving his Chevy pickup. Up until the last few years, he helped drive truck during harvest for some of his farming friends.

Clarence was the last surviving sibling of his family. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Adolph, Leo, Richard, and Fred; his sister, Elsie Kahler Kinsfater, and a baby sister. He is survived by his seven nieces and nephews: Charles Lenhardt, of Laurel, MT; Gail English of Bothell, WA; Renee Dodge of Park City, MT; Rick Lenhardt of Billings, MT; Melvina Sheard of Billings, MT; Jerry Kahler of Billings, MT; and Linda Staszcuk of Billings, MT.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1721 Central, Billings, MT, at 11am. Cremation has taken place.