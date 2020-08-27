Clifford T. Powell

In loving memory of Clifford T. Powell, who passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 22, 2020, at the age of 88. Surrounded by his loving wife, four of his children, grandchildren and five of his great-grandchildren, he was carried on the wings of angels to be reunited with his son Chris and the Heavenly Father.

Clifford was born on March 24, 1932, in Miles City, to Mick and Irma (Whittenhove) Powell. He was the middle child of three. Siblings included his older brother, Joseph and later his sister, Virginia. The family eventually moved to Billings. Clifford attended Fratt Catholic School and Billings Central High School. At the age of 18, he joined the United States Navy, serving on a destroyer in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged at the end of his service and returned to Billings. Upon his return, he joined Local 30 Plumbers and Pipefitters apprenticeship program and became a licensed plumber. He spent many years working with Christian Bros. Plumbing & Heating, Star Services, Magic City Plumbing & Heating, and also worked on construction of the missile bases in Montana and South Dakota, Yellowtail Dam and Colstrip Power Plant. He was a very proud and staunch union man, and was honored to become the Local 30 Business Manager in 1976. He served in this role for nine years and retired from the Union in 1985.

Clifford was always a hard worker, so after two years of retirement, he returned to the workforce as the maintenance man at Elder Grove School. He worked at Elder Grove for 11 years.

In 1956, while "Burning the Point" in downtown Billings, he met the love of his life, Nancy Lu Nelson. They were married in 1958 and shared 62 years together. The couple had five children. In 1997, they suffered the greatest of losses when their son, Chris, was tragically killed in an accident.

Clifford was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved camping, the great outdoors, football and baseball. He shared this love with his four sons, and enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips with the boys, his many friends and their sons as well. He shared several trips of a lifetime with his family, including a fishing trip to Alaska and a trip to the 1981 Super Bowl in New Orleans featuring the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Oakland Raiders. Two weeks prior to his death, he was able to travel to Idaho for his last fishing trip with his son, Mike. This trip meant the world to both of them.

Cliff was preceded in death by his son, Christopher; his parents; brother and sister.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; sons Neil, Brian (Michol) of Billings, Mike (Wendy) of Orofino, Idaho, and daughter Lisa Strouf, also of Billings; grandchildren Joshua Strouf, Ashley Stoddart, Katie Powell, Mackenzie Zier, Nicholas Powell, Carlye Lanham, Maggie Daly, Michaila Powell and Christopher Powell; and nine great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.