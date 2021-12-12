Coleen A. Hocking

Coleen A. Hocking of Eugene, Oregon, passed away peacefully on Nov. 14 at Pete Moore Hospice House. She was 70.

The second of nine children born to Bert and Loretta Schell, Coleen spent her early years in a three-room house on a farm south of Baker.

Coleen's heart for children and belief in the importance of education began while caring for her younger siblings. She attended Baker public schools, where she excelled academically. A trailblazer by nature and a voracious reader, she was the first person in her family to attend college, earning a bachelor's in elementary education, cum laude, from the University of Jamestown in 1973. Many of her siblings followed her lead and also went to college.

While working as a server in the college cafeteria at Jamestown, she met Bruce Hocking, a transfer student from North Dakota State University. When she first spotted him across the room, she turned to a colleague and said, "That's the guy I'm going to marry." A few smiles and extra servings of dessert sent Bruce's way sparked a courtship, and the rest is history.

After stints in a Fargo department store and a Minnesota hospital gift shop, Coleen landed a teaching job in the Wahpeton public school system. With space at a premium, she found herself juggling back-to-back classes of kindergarteners in an armory building shared with the National Guard.

In the late 1970s, heeding the call of the Pacific Ocean, she and Bruce loaded up their maroon Cadillac and headed west to Oregon in search of new horizons. Their daughter, Bree, was born shortly thereafter, and son Zac would follow.

Coleen continued to draw on her background in education while rearing and homeschooling her children. She later worked for the Eugene 4J School District as an instructional assistant in the Title 1 reading program.

An avid gardener, in warmer months Coleen could usually be found among her wide assortment of flowers and vegetables, weeding, watering, and fertilizing until well after dark. By mid-summer her front yard was a veritable head-turner, abloom with calla lilies, fuchsias, marigolds, roses, clematis, and dahlias. When she wasn't tending her plants, Coleen was always up for a bike ride, shoe shopping, or a good crime drama. She was perennially in search of the perfect cinnamon roll.

Blessed with an iron will and strong faith, Coleen was funny, fiercely independent, and highly deliberative in her approach. Her influence on and devotion to her family was unparalleled. She will forever be our dearest "Coco."

Coleen was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Bruce, daughter Bree, son Zac, and daughter-in-law Christina; her sisters, Diane (Ron) Thompson, Janice (Craig) Townsend, Ginny (Terry) Stewart, Marilyn (Glen) Cameron, Peggy (John) Lindstrom, and Sue (Dale) Hogenson; and her brothers, Larry (Allison) Schell and Kurt (Mary) Schell.

Condolences can be sent to sunsethillseugene.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Eugene Mission in her honor. A celebration of life is planned for spring 2022 in Billings.