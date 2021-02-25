Conner Hunter Devere

Conner Hunter Devere was called to heaven on Feb. 19, 2021. He was born on March 1, 2004 in Coon Rapids MN to his Mother Brenda and Father Erik. His family moved to Billings, Montana when Conner was just two months old.

Conner was a huge part of two large blended families with many brothers, sisters and cousins. Conner loved the outdoors. He spent all Fall hunting and fishing. All Summer camping, riding 4 wheelers and dirt bikes. Then he spent all Winter dreaming about doing it all over again. He was full of humor, energy and life. He loved his parents, grand-parents, siblings but most of all, his dogs and cat.

Conner was preceded in death by his cousin, Waylon (17). Conner is survived by his mother, Brenda Opitz (Vern Opitz), father Erik Devere (Jenn Devere), brothers Connor (15), Hayden (19), Justin (21), Keegan (21), Chandler (24) and sisters Autumn (20) and McKenzie (23) with numerous extended family. Also, by his dogs Oscar, Gus, Sammi, Bailey and his cat Molly.

Conner's Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Feb. 27, 2021 at the Moose Lodge located at 131 Calhoun Ln, Billings, MT 59101. This celebration will be 11am to 2pm. Conner's family hopes you will come and celebrate his life with stories, jokes and shenanigans that were shared with Conner in the time we all were able to enjoy him.

Conner's family would like to send a special thank you out to all of Billings and surrounding communities that donated to his family in this difficult time. They are truly thankful for everyone's generosity, love, prayers and support.