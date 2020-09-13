Connie M. Rasky

In the early morning hours of September 7, 2020, Constance M. Rasky, peacefully completed the most challenging period of her life and passed into the hereafter. In her earlier life, the Labor Day Holiday would have found Connie attending the Democratic Picnic at Pioneer Park. She was interested and active in politics and had served as President of the League of Women Voters.

Born on March 10, 1928 in Forsyth MT, to Robert Emmett McKeever and Eleanor Borer McKeever, Connie was the second oldest in their family of four girls. A gifted student and voracious reader, she developed a strong sense of fair play and moral obligation that influenced her throughout her life. She graduated Valedictorian of her Forsyth High School Class of 1946, and went on to earn a 2 year degree from Mount Saint Clare College in Clinton, IA. Connie continued educating herself on many subjects throughout her lifetime, auditing classes at Rocky Mountain College well into her 80's.

After college graduation in 1948, Connie joined her older sister, Mary Ellen and her Cousin Elaine Borer in Billings where she went to work as a secretary at Carter Oil. She became a member of St. Patrick's Church's 'Pat Club' and met her future husband, Richard J. Rasky, there when he drove from Tacoma, WA with a friend for a 'short' Montana visit. Connie and Dick were married on July 2, 1950 and lived together in Billings for more than 50 years, raising their family of 7 children at 720 Avenue F.

Connie was enthusiastic about being a part of life, from family occasions, to exercise classes, to politics. She marched, advocated, campaigned, and voted for social justice and equality causes. Connie and Dick testified on behalf of their youngest daughter, Karen, at the Montana Legislature, speaking up for the rights of people with developmental disabilities. Connie served many terms on the Board of Residential Support Services, a local provider of Group Homes.

Connie was a good cook, an avid gardener and she crocheted countless afghans for family and friends. She completed her last afghan for great grandson, Walter, in December of 2018 before failing eyesight made crocheting impossible. Over many years, Connie faithfully sent cards to friends and family for holidays, birthdays and anniversaries, never missing one, and she always included a few dollars as an extra treat. She was a warm and nurturing lover of babies, her own seven, as well as, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Seeing a grandchild, even from a quarantine distance, brightened her up.

Connie's family will remember her for her kindness and generosity, for how much she cared for those less fortunate or those treated unequally and for how determined and tough she could be in the face of adversity. Perhaps most, we will remember her often repeated stories and how much she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, sharing her knowledge and experiences with us and being there when we needed a hug or a shoulder to cry on.

Go in peace, Mom. We know Dad has been waiting for you and that you have a lot to tell him. Lots of Love from all your Family.

Surviving Connie are: Janice Rasky Siemers (Randy), Helena, MT; Linda Rasky Tucker (Mark), Red Lodge, MT; Daniel Rasky (Veronique), Palo Alto, CA; Teresa Rasky Hogan (Jeffrey), Olympia, WA; Edward Rasky (Margaret), Nampa, ID; Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren

There will be a Funeral Mass at 10 am, Monday, September 14 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church located at 2055 Woody Drive. Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com