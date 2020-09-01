Craig A. Shaw Jr

Craig A. Shaw Jr., 77, died on August 1st, 2020. He was born in June 1943, in Odessa, Texas to Craig A. Shaw Sr. and Laura Shaw.

He married Donna Moos in Nov. 1968. He liked to say he married her because in the Moos family he wouldn't have to argue with anyone over who got to eat the turkey gizzards at Thanksgiving. In the early years of their marriage they trucked together until their first daughter, Amanda showed up in 1983. She was joined in 1985 by their second daughter Chandra. Craig and Donna were married nearly 42 years, until Donna's passing in May 2010.

He lived his adult life in Billings and drove truck for 40 some years. He was the most well-read person to ever be behind the wheel of a semi. You could ask him a question on nearly any topic, and he would be able to give you an intelligent answer. Even if that answer sometimes came in two parts. He had a unique sense of humor and liked to tell jokes, even when he was the only one who fully understood the punchline ('I'm telling a joke, pay attention!'). He loved his daughters deeply, and was astonished when they grew up to be self-sufficient adults who could drive him around. He never expected to become an elderly person but we are thankful that he did. He was truly one of a kind.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Donna, Shaw aunts & uncles, and brothers-in-law Wayne 'Pete' Moos and Gary Moos. He is survived by his daughters Amanda (Ian) Ullman, Chandra Shaw (Jonathan), grandsons Isaiah, Elijah, Joshua and Silas Ullman, Shaw cousins, sisters-in-law Kathy Taggart, Mary (Martin) Sides, Karla Moos, one niece and three nephews.

Craig was interred with Donna's ashes at a graveside service in Flatwillow. He is so very loved and will be so very missed.