Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rev. D. James "Jim" Fitzhugh
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
925 South 27th Street
Billings, MT

Rev. D. James 'Jim' Fitzhugh

On Sept. 19 our father, grandfather, great grandfather, and spiritual father to so many, Rev. D. James "Jim" Fitzhugh, passed away peacefully in his sleep at 91 years of age.

Jim was born May 12, 1930 on a rural farm near Maumelle, Arkansas, to Deward B. Fitzhugh and Georgia Anna Lillian Wier Fitzhugh. He was the first of 7 children, of which only he and his brother Delbert, 9 1/2 years his junior, survived past early childhood.

Life was tough on the farm during the Depression, with no electricity, indoor plumbing or running water. Despite the hardships, Jim excelled in school, and was even double promoted, yet maintained such a naive innocence that he dreamed of going to "exotic" places he saw on the bus marquees passing by, like Fort Smith, 150 miles away.

When he was 15 his life changed, with the family moving to Chicago, about as big a culture shock, and as far from life on the farm, as one could imagine. Yet it was in Chicago that his life began to truly take shape.

It was there that he met the love of his life, Rosemary McMahon, at the church they attended, which was pastored by her stepfather. She was a beautiful, intelligent and musically gifted young woman who won his heart. He graduated as valedictorian of his high school, then graduated from Illinois Institute of Technology as a civil engineer. Before ever spending a day as an engineer, he answered a calling to the ministry, and enrolled at Garrett Theological Seminary, beginning his lifelong journey towards serving his Lord.

While in Seminary he and Rosemary married on Dec. 23, 1951, one day before her 21st birthday on Christmas Eve. December eventually became an even more crowded month for family events, with first born James Blake, "Jimmy," arriving December 14th the following year. There followed son Kim Blaine three years later, and daughter Dawn Karyl, two years after that. They ended up sharing over 58 years of marriage, and they were truly each other's rock.

Jim spent 14 years pastoring churches in Indiana and northern Illinois before eventually "falling apart spiritually," as he put it. He left the ministry, sold everything, packed up the family and pets, said goodbye to Illinois, and headed west, not knowing what he would do, or where they would end up.

The family eventually landed in Billings in June of 1966, low on funds, and he needing to go to work. He did everything from trying to sell cars, (he couldn't,) to being a milk man making deliveries at night. During this time he began meeting with a lay prayer group that eventually led him to a personal relationship with the Lord, rebirthing his faith. Shortly thereafter he was asked to join the staff at First United Methodist. There, for the next 17 years, he and Rosemary had a high school ministry that touched many lives, with her directing various youth choirs and musical productions. Eventually he moved on to Evangelical United Methodist, where he spent the next 9 years as pastor. His pride and joy though was his work, for over a decade, as Spiritual Director for the Walk to Emmaus. He made many lasting relationships and touched many lives in that capacity.

After a total of over 40 years in the ministry, Jim retired and returned to First United Methodist as pastor emeritus, not wanting to cast a shadow over his successor at EUM. He and Rosemary then immersed themselves in their prayer ministry and other service. The Jim and Rosemary Fitzhugh Prayer Room is a testament to his and Rosemary's lifetime of service and dedication to their faith and church.

Jim was proud that he not only made it to Fort Smith, but that he and Rosemary traveled the country and world, visiting just about every state, as well as Europe, the Holy Land, and their favorite, Hawaii, which they visited often. Though Rosemary was blind due to retinitis pigmentosa, he was proud to be her "seeing eye husband."

Jim cherished time he and Rosemary spent with their grandchildren, especially after retirement, participating in their "plays," games and various other forms of fun humiliation. Jim was a lifelong Chicago White Sox fan and enjoyed watching all their games on television. He was also a Montana Grizzlies and Dallas Cowboys fan, and watched their games whenever he could.

He was proud of the legacy he left behind in the lives he touched, and grateful for the lives that touched him.

Pastor Jim is survived by daughter Dawn, (Dan) Bryant of Billings; son Kim, (Carol) of Lake City, Florida; and son Jim of Billings; 18 grandchildren and many great, and great-great, grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Rosemary and brother Delbert.

Jim's life will be celebrated Saturday, Oct. 2nd, at 12:00 noon, at First United Methodist Church, 4th Avenue North and Broadway, in downtown Billings, with reception following.

Memorials may be made to the charity of ones' choice, or the Foundation Fighting Blindness.


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown Downtown.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Our heartfelt sympathy and loving memory of your loved one. He was always a genuine and heartwarming person. We started something in the Nordahl family: to be married by Rev. Fitzhugh over 48 years ago! By started, I also mean my two sisters were married by him also. When it came to finding a minister for our dad's funeral, he was available for us there also. The day before he was to marry us, he was driving on the highway on the way to Laurel and he found me along side the road with a flat tire and he so graciously stopped to help me and changed my tire. What a blessing he must have been to everyone near to him. May you as a family cherish many blessed memories. Prayers.
Gail and Gregg Schnieber
Other
October 4, 2021
Jim and Kim: I'm so sorry to hear of your father's passing. I remember Reverend Fitzhugh from the MYF meetings at the church, and talking with the younger Jim at MYF and down the hall in the dorm at Missoula. My prayers are with you and your families at this difficult time. Mike Prindle Ankeny, Iowa
Michael Prindle
October 3, 2021
Rev Jim has always held a special part of my heart. He was always there for me in the good times and the not so good times. He never judged, he always lifted me up. He will truly be missed.
Chelsea Zanolli (McCandless)
October 2, 2021
My prayers are for the family of pastor Fitzhugh.... He was a great man .... He consulted and gave me peace in so many ways.... I will miss the chance meetings with Jim when he would surprise me and grab my arm and ask " Bob.... How are you doing?" ..... Always concerned if I was at peace..... Heaven is rejoicing for their Brother has come home!!!
Bob Jones
Friend
September 30, 2021
What a wonderful man. We loved Jim and Rosemary I received a wonderful phone call from him when my husband Cliff died two years ago. A sweet caring Pastor and friend
Brenda Morgan Potts
September 30, 2021
My condolences to the family. Rev. Jim (and Rosemary) certainly had a positive influence on me as a kid at First United. And I´ll always be grateful for Rev. Jim coming to spend time with my father, Langdon, during his last days even when Jim´s health was failing. A special man who truly lived his faith.
David Williams
Friend
September 29, 2021
I remember Rev. Jim very well, and very fondly, from his presence and ministry at the Montana Christian Ashram at the Camp on the Boulder back in the seventies. Although I grew up in rural Northeastern Montana, far from Billings. Rev. Jim also visited my father in the hospital in Billings when dad had coronary artery bypass surgery. Dad appreciated this greatly. May he rest in peace and rise in glory. May his memory be eternal. And may those who love him who he leaves behind in his life know the Divine comfort and peace which passes all understanding.
Fr. Gregory Ned Blevins
Other
September 29, 2021
My husband and I are so sorry to hear this news. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. My husband and I were married by Rev. Fitzhugh 38 years ago this coming Nov. He gave us a wonderful ceremony and we were so grateful to him.
Beth Rindal
Other
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results