Dale Boggs
FUNERAL HOME
Stevenson Funeral Homes Inc
12 Barrow St
Ekalaka, MT

Dale Boggs

Funeral Services for Dale Boggs, 65, of Baker will be 1 pm, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Stevenson Funeral Home in Ekalaka with Pastor Jim Biswell officiating. Burial will follow at the Beaverlodge Cemetery.

Visitation for Dale will be from 4 – 6pm, Thursday, Sept. 30, at Stevenson Funeral Home in Baker with a prayer service being held at 6 pm.

Visitation will continue on Friday one hour prior to the service at Stevenson Funeral Home in Ekalaka.

Dale passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at his home in Baker.

Remembrances and Condolences can be shared at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Stevenson Funeral Home
Baker, MT
Sep
30
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
Stevenson Funeral Home
Baker, MT
Oct
1
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Stevenson Funeral Homes Inc
12 Barrow St, Ekalaka, MT
Oct
1
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Stevenson Funeral Homes Inc
12 Barrow St, Ekalaka, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Stevenson Funeral Homes Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I knew Dale from years ago. He was so much fun to be around. My prayers go out to his three children. He talked of all three of you so fondly.
Mary Descheemaeker
Other
September 30, 2021
I only met him once. I had come from Denver to the Red Lodge area for a funeral, after which a bear broke out windows in my pickup topper, and a blizzard kept me stuck there over the weekend. In Billings getting my window replaced, he was getting one installed as well. I wasn´t going to make it to Baker as intended, and he offered to drop off my items for the rental. He also told staff to install my windows ahead of his so I could get on my way back. He was so thoughtful, so genuinely nice as we waited there and talked. I never forgot his kindness. To his friends and family, I am sorry for your loss.
Jackie Pepin
September 28, 2021
So sad to hear, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and all of the friends!! RIP my friend..
Butch Bratsky
Friend
September 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results