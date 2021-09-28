Dale Boggs

Funeral Services for Dale Boggs, 65, of Baker will be 1 pm, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Stevenson Funeral Home in Ekalaka with Pastor Jim Biswell officiating. Burial will follow at the Beaverlodge Cemetery.

Visitation for Dale will be from 4 – 6pm, Thursday, Sept. 30, at Stevenson Funeral Home in Baker with a prayer service being held at 6 pm.

Visitation will continue on Friday one hour prior to the service at Stevenson Funeral Home in Ekalaka.

Dale passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at his home in Baker.

Remembrances and Condolences can be shared at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com