Dale G. Ketola
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
925 South 27th Street
Billings, MT

Dale G. Ketola

Dale G. Ketola, 65, was called home and brassed out for the last time on June 9, 2021. He was born on Dec. 22, 1955, to Kenneth W. Ketola and Joyce A. Ketola (Lancour) of Gwinn, Michigan and graduated from Ishpeming High School, Class of 1974, in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Dale enjoyed outdoor activities including: hunting, fishing, and camping. He was an avid NASCAR fan, and he attended various races throughout his years. Dale loved spending time with family, especially his two sons, eight grandchildren, life companion, and dog. He had a passion for mining; he began his career in the underground mines of the Silver Valley in North Idaho. He also worked at various mines such as Pogo in Alaska and two dam jobs in Washington and Oregon. However, he spent the majority of his career at the Stillwater Mine.

Dale is survived by his two sons, Keith (Jenny) of Columbus and Bradley (Misty) of Reed Point, as well as two brothers, Larry (Bonnie) of Negaunee, MI. and Mark (Jaclyn) of Columbus, his partner in life, Jennifer Davis, his grandchildren: Brock, Skyler, Seth, Mason, Korbin, Bristol, Braley, and Brooklyn, his beloved golden retriever, Ellie, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dale is proceeded in death by his father, mother, brother (Gary), and three nephews.

Please join us for Dale's Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 19th, from 12-3 at the Anipro Event Center in Absarokee, Montana.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Anipro Event Center
Absarokee, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so very sorry to hear what has happened...our deepest synpathy to all of his family. May all the wonderful memories you have help to aid your grief at this sad time. May he rest in the arms of our Lord...he shall surely be missed by all who knew Dale. Our prayers are with yoi.
Michael and Maxine Denofre
June 19, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Bonnie knoll
Family
June 18, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Bonnie knoll
Family
June 18, 2021
