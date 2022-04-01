Dale Edward Moritz

May 11, 1945 - March 26, 2022

The Lord brought to Himself a great and decent man, taken suddenly. Loved and adored by many friends, Dale was a devoted husband and father, always putting his family first. Proud of his children and grandchildren, he was always there for them! When things got tough, Dale never wavered, always believing in them and their potential. A rock, a solid foundation for his family, he gave solid advice.

Loving fun, Dale and Carol hosted many parties and gatherings. He had a host of wonderful stories to tell, and if he teased you, you knew you were special to him.

He loved meeting Dan and Fred at the Monte, ribbing them endlessly, while Dale enjoyed his favorite enchiladas, from Guadalajara.

He and Carol drove the bumpy road often, spending time at their cabin. Turning that little cabin, nestled into the Aspen trees, into their cozy slice of heaven on earth, brought joy to both Dale and Carol.

When his son Greg moved back to Billings, the adventurous trips to the cabin continued, often in deep snow, necessitating rescue from good friend Sam. Greg and Dale intensified their bond, watching football, without the distraction of wives and phone calls.

Dale, Greg, Tanner, Brett, Sam and Jerry continued their adventures in northern Canada, fishing and enjoying the outdoors at Carol's brother Randy's fishing camp. Dale, Greg and Jerry enjoyed deep sea fishing in Alaska and Mexico. Trips to Las Vegas and New Orleans gave opportunity for fun and friendship.

Dale organized the annual Smith River Float. Craig, Jim, Frank, Eddy, Dennis, and others were raft buddies, enjoying great camaraderie.

As a landlord to many, his renters often commented that he was their great friend and mentor.

Dale's participation in several service organizations brought lifelong friendships!

Dale enjoyed the Optimist' especially, as this is where he and Carol met. Important also was Ashlar Lodge #29, Scottish Rite Bodies, the Al Bedoo Shrine Temple and Al Bedoo Oriental Band. As a Past Sultan, he had a special bond with the Band members, meeting EVERY Friday night to practice.

Dale was born on May 11, 1945 in Woodstock, Illinois, the son of Karl and Elizabeth Moritz. Dale grew up and went to college in Colorado, after his family moved there. Dale's gift in life was sales, holding several sales positions, these leading to his settling in Billings. His specialty was home and business lighting; many of his clients dubbing him The Godfather of Lighting.

After marrying, Carol and Dale were an excellent team, Carol handling customer service and Dale travelling.

Dale and Carol brought their grown children to the combined Moritz family, daughter Stephanie, and sons Greg and Tanner. Dale is survived by the love of his life, Carol, daughter Stephanie (Mike) Herron, Tennessee; son Greg (Mindy) Moritz, Billings; son Tanner Ketchum, Billings; grandchildren, Jon Herron and Josh (Ciara) Herron, Tennessee; Joselyn Ketchum, Tennessee; Caden Ketchum, Billings; Jasmine (Jake) Frank and Jewel Glendenning, and their mother Hope Rathbun, Billings; sister Karla, (Ken) Stacy, New Mexico; brother and sister in law Randy and Judy Hillner, Greycliff; sister in law Linda Sago, Billings; former wife Pam Moritz; five great-grandchildren, plus many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Al Bedoo Transportation Fund, 1125 Broadwater Avenue, Billings, MT 59102.

Services will be at Smith West Funeral Chapel, 304 34th Street West, Billings, MT, at 1 pm on Saturday, April 2. Immediately following is a Celebration of Life gathering at the Al Bedoo Shrine Temple, main floor.