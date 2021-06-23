Menu
Dale A. Olson
FUNERAL HOME
Franzen-Davis Funeral Home & Crematory
118 North Third Street
Livingston, MT

Dale A. Olson

Dale A. Olson, Montana & Wyoming mourn the loss of a husband, dad, brother, friend, true outdoorsman, and so much more as Dale hung up his earthly spurs Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the age of 75 following a short illness with Covid19.

His memorial service will be held June 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Bennett Creek Church 11 Rd, 8WC Clark, WY. Faith and family were very important to Dale. He raised his children to know Christ and lived his life showing love, humility, and genuineness. www.Franzen-Davis.com


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Bennett Creek Church
11 Rd, 8WC, Clark, WV
Funeral services provided by:
Franzen-Davis Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
