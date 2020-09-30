Menu
Search
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dale Osness

Dale Osness

Dale Osness, age 82, of Pompey's Pillar died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. He was born June 1, 1938 at Hysham, MT, the son of Mert and Doris (Holmes) Osness.

Dale was a graduate of Huntley Project High School. He worked the family ranch on Fly Creek his entire life.

He married Christy Thormahlen Feb. 16, 1972 in Billings.

Dale is survived by his wife, Christy; two sons, Brian (Shannon) of Pompey's Pillar and Eric (Myra) of Pittsford, NY; four grandchildren, Vivian, Ethan, Vance, and Evan. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David.

A graveside service will be 10 A.M. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine.

Smith Downtown Chapel is in charge of arrangements.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.