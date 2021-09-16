Menu
Dallas Mittlestadt
1998 - 2021
BORN
1998
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heights Family Funeral Home & Crematory
733 West Wicks Lane
Billings, MT

Dallas Mittlestadt

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Dallas Mittlestadt, age 22 of Shepherd passed away suddenly on Sept. 12, 2021, in a tragic accident. Those who knew Dallas, even a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Dallas was born on Nov. 11, 1998, to Don and Kelly Mittlestadt in Shepherd.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Chancey's Event Center (266 Hogan Rd, Huntley, MT) on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at 4 pm. To visit Dallas's tribute page and view a full obituary, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com

"We will always carry your memory in our hearts and will forever miss your infectious laugh, beautiful blue eyes and crazy curly-haired mullet!"


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Chancey's Event Center
266 Hogan Rd, Huntley, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Heights Family Funeral Home & Crematory
Kelly & Dillon - We were were saddened to hear of the loss of your dear Dallas...Our hearts break for you. Oh how we'll cherish the memories of all those years at Young Riders watching Dallas compete, we had so much fun!! We pray you find comfort in the arms of our Lord Jesus who can carry you through this most difficult time.
Jim & Debbie French (Ben & Elizabeth too)
September 20, 2021
Kelly I know how you are. I am so sorry for your loss. I will be here to visit with you anytime. Even just to sit and listen.
Betty Jean Mavity
September 16, 2021
Karla and Family . So Sorry for your Great Loss.
Mary Pat Harris
Family
September 16, 2021
My heart breaks for you and Dillon. I do not need to ask how you are because I know. All my love. I will think of him often. I am a phone call away for you. On the football field I think of his fast little feet. Might of been short but he had the speed.
Betty Jean Mavity
Friend
September 16, 2021
