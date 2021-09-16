Dallas Mittlestadt

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Dallas Mittlestadt, age 22 of Shepherd passed away suddenly on Sept. 12, 2021, in a tragic accident. Those who knew Dallas, even a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Dallas was born on Nov. 11, 1998, to Don and Kelly Mittlestadt in Shepherd.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Chancey's Event Center (266 Hogan Rd, Huntley, MT) on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at 4 pm. To visit Dallas's tribute page and view a full obituary, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com

"We will always carry your memory in our hearts and will forever miss your infectious laugh, beautiful blue eyes and crazy curly-haired mullet!"