Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dan Schutz
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Boulger Funeral Home - Fargo
123 10th St S
Fargo, ND

Dan Schutz

Change of address! Dan slipped the surly bonds of Earth and rose on eagle's wings to his new home in Heaven.

Dan was born on April 19, 1964 in Fargo, ND. His parents are Jerry and Mary (Fosteson) Schutz, Detroit Lakes, MN. He was the youngest of four boys and attended St. Anthony's grade school and graduated from the Anne Carlson School in Jamestown, ND. Dan took some college courses in Billings, MT where he lived most of is adult life before moving back to Fargo in 2015.

Dan rarely complained that he was paralyzed from the waist down. That was just part of who he was. His three brothers never allowed him to be spoiled and they were great at including him in their activities.

While at the Anne Carlson School, Dan played basketball for four years. He also entered competitions in the Handicap Olympics where he took fourth in the nation in bench pressing in Urbana, IL; second in Marshall, MN; and third in Seattle, WA. Weighing 108 lbs, he pressed 235 lbs. Sports were a love of his. He played wheelchair basketball again when he moved to Billings. His teammates said he was the fastest wheelchair player they had seen.

Dancing was another love of his. He'd pop a wheelie and dance for fast dances and for slow dances, his girl would sit in his lap while he moved his chair to the beat of the music.

While in Billings, Dan participated in all three legs of the Peaks to the Prairie race, an 8.8 mile run in his wheelchair up in the peaks near Red Lodge, the 40.5 mile bike ride to Laurel on his hand-propelled 3-wheel bike and the 2-man 22.2 mile canoe race on the Yellowstone River to Billings. But Dan's favorite sport was skiing at Red Lodge. He skied all the runs including moguls and double black diamond runs on a mono-ski.

Dan had many friends and loved to travel. When games were played everyone wanted Dan on their team because of his extensive knowledge of trivia. Dan was the sunshine in the room wherever people gathered.

He is survived by his parents; his brother, Mark (Lana) of Fargo; Mike (Ann) of Fargo; and Tim (Kristi) of Monument, CO; seven nieces and nephews: David, Amanda, Ericka, Sarah, Jessica, Jacob, and Elijah; their spouses and children; and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Bertha Schutz and Francis and Virginia Fosteson; and nephew and namesake, Daniel Austin Schutz.

There will be a private family wake on Friday, June 11. There will be a public memorial Mass at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Fargo with a visitation one hour prior.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
Fargo, ND
Jun
12
Memorial Mass
1:00p.m.
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
Fargo, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Boulger Funeral Home - Fargo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Boulger Funeral Home - Fargo.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I was saddened when I learned about Dan's passing, and then rejoiced in the knowledge that he is whole again and in the arms of Our Lord. Dan was always quick with a smile and a wave (and a compliment!) My condolences on the loss of your lively son, brother and uncle. Take care, Mary and Jerry. Your are in my thoughts.
Laurie Durden
June 14, 2021
Sorry to hear of Dan's passing. I meet Dan while working with and for his dad Jerry at Schutz Foss Architects. I remember hanging with Dan now and again at the 17 Club in Billings. He always had an upbeat attitude and personality.
Thor Sand
June 11, 2021
My prayers are with you. I met Danny here in Billings and for a long time did not know he was your son. You had already moved from Billings at that time. I danced with him often back then and enjoyed his company. He has a glorious body and is rejoicing and dancing with Christ in heaven with his grandparents while awaiting our arrival.
Gwen Kircher
Friend
June 11, 2021
Rest In Peace Powerhouse! I´ll always remember dancin with you . Your personality was 6ft tall & bulletproof! Sendin many strong prayers up to creator for all the folks that are missin you my friend. Your friend, Cam
Cam Brockway
Other
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results