Dan Schutz

Change of address! Dan slipped the surly bonds of Earth and rose on eagle's wings to his new home in Heaven.

Dan was born on April 19, 1964 in Fargo, ND. His parents are Jerry and Mary (Fosteson) Schutz, Detroit Lakes, MN. He was the youngest of four boys and attended St. Anthony's grade school and graduated from the Anne Carlson School in Jamestown, ND. Dan took some college courses in Billings, MT where he lived most of is adult life before moving back to Fargo in 2015.

Dan rarely complained that he was paralyzed from the waist down. That was just part of who he was. His three brothers never allowed him to be spoiled and they were great at including him in their activities.

While at the Anne Carlson School, Dan played basketball for four years. He also entered competitions in the Handicap Olympics where he took fourth in the nation in bench pressing in Urbana, IL; second in Marshall, MN; and third in Seattle, WA. Weighing 108 lbs, he pressed 235 lbs. Sports were a love of his. He played wheelchair basketball again when he moved to Billings. His teammates said he was the fastest wheelchair player they had seen.

Dancing was another love of his. He'd pop a wheelie and dance for fast dances and for slow dances, his girl would sit in his lap while he moved his chair to the beat of the music.

While in Billings, Dan participated in all three legs of the Peaks to the Prairie race, an 8.8 mile run in his wheelchair up in the peaks near Red Lodge, the 40.5 mile bike ride to Laurel on his hand-propelled 3-wheel bike and the 2-man 22.2 mile canoe race on the Yellowstone River to Billings. But Dan's favorite sport was skiing at Red Lodge. He skied all the runs including moguls and double black diamond runs on a mono-ski.

Dan had many friends and loved to travel. When games were played everyone wanted Dan on their team because of his extensive knowledge of trivia. Dan was the sunshine in the room wherever people gathered.

He is survived by his parents; his brother, Mark (Lana) of Fargo; Mike (Ann) of Fargo; and Tim (Kristi) of Monument, CO; seven nieces and nephews: David, Amanda, Ericka, Sarah, Jessica, Jacob, and Elijah; their spouses and children; and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Bertha Schutz and Francis and Virginia Fosteson; and nephew and namesake, Daniel Austin Schutz.

There will be a private family wake on Friday, June 11. There will be a public memorial Mass at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Fargo with a visitation one hour prior.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.