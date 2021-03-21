Daniel Anthony Elkins

Daniel Anthony Elkins, son of Carole Mishelle Montano and Daniel Thomas Elkins, passed away March 16, 2021, due to natural causes.

Daniel touched everybody in so many ways. In every way, he was & will always be, in life and in death, 'Dan the Man.' You can't ever say 'goodbye' to your child, but, 'so long, see you on the flip side!'

Daniel Anthony Elkins is survived by his mother, Mishelle; his brother, Tim Elkins; and his beautiful daughter, Lily Rae Elkins.

His special friends and family shall be considered as honorary pallbearers: Keith Peterson, Ryan Lynch, Maxwell Reinert, Hollie Olin, Tim Elkins, Sherry Walking Eagle, Carson Walking Eagle Jr. and Stephen Huber.

He will be missed, but never, ever forgotten.