Daniel F. Tilton

Daniel F. Tilton, 69, passed away Sept. 13, 2021 in Billings, Montana. Dan is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carla (Doll) Tilton, and his sisters, Jean (Tilton) James (Robert A James) and Susan (Tilton) Chiovaro, both of Dillon, MT, his brother-in-law, Brian Doll of Havre, MT, numerous nieces and nephews and their children. He is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved daughter, Lisa Renee Tilton.

Dan was born March 19, 1952 to Corby H. Tilton and Mary (Gendall) Tilton in Sheridan, Montana. He grew up on an historic Ruby Valley ranch founded by his great, great grandfather, Orlando B. Barber. He was the great grandson of Daniel Webster Tilton, publisher of the Montana Post newspaper and first book printed in Montana, "Vigilantes of Montana" by Thomas Dimsdale.

Dan was a graduate of Montana State University, majoring in photography and videography. He did further study in recreation management at Western Montana College in Dillon, MT. He worked in Roswell, New Mexico and West Yellowstone before beginning his Billings photography and print business, Photographic Solutions in 1998. Subsequently, Mike Cruzan joined Dan as a partner in the business until Dan retired in 2018.

He loved attending sports events after growing up playing baseball. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and camping. Always interested in flight, he held a pilot's license and was fascinated by airplanes from the time he was a child.

Dan was a coach for Special Olympics and loved helping his daughter, Lisa, compete in bowling and track and field competitions. He volunteered at different times in his life as an Emergency Medical Responder and was an active member of the Holy Spirit Anglican Church in Billings, serving as Senior Warden.

Services for Dan will be at 11 am on Oct. 2nd at the Yellowstone Lutheran Brethren Church, 852 Governor's Blvd, Billings, MT. The family suggests memorials may be sent online to Special Olympics Montana, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a check with "Dan Tilton Memorial Fund" on the memo line can be sent to Holy Spirit Anglican Church, PO Box 21346, Billings, MT 59104.