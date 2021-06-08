Darian Daniel Weaver

Darian Daniel Weaver, 23, of Laurel, MT, was born on June 27, 1997, to Jason and Mandi Weaver in Billings, Montana. Darian, in his short 23 years, had many adventures.

He graduated from Laurel High School in 2016. During his school years, he was an active member of the FFA and participated in clubs and in the choir. After high school, Darian pursued his dream of driving semi-trucks by attending the Sage Truck Driving School. When he graduated, he headed to North Dakota, where he worked with Eberts Harvesting Co.

He enjoyed working with this company and crew, and he especially enjoyed seeing various locations in the Midwest. By 2018, Darian was permanently back in Laurel and pursuing a new adventure. As a child, he had a dream to be a firefighter, and so he went on to join the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department. He was happy to have any role or job in this hero's profession and was proud to help others in their time of need.

In 2018, Darian began working with Agri industries doing what he loved, putting that hard-earned CDL to work driving a truck. He loved his job immensely and was blessed by being able to work with his best friend and brother, Kyle Martell. He was also able to work with his lifelong friend Jake Klein. He loved being able to do work with his best friends. He remained with this company until the time of his death.

Darian was excited about his future and the adventures he would have. He was building a life with his significant other, Emily Hildebrand. And rumor has it they would have been planning a wedding.

Darian was killed in a tragic accident on June 1, 2021. He was known by all as a kind and generous person. And to those who knew him, onery as well. He will be remembered for his gorgeous blue eyes, charming and mischievous smile, and his quick wit, and sense of humor. His generous spirit knew no bounds and his kind heart drew people to him. He was quick to be helpful even if he felt onery about it and took care of those around him.

In death, Darian is preceded by his maternal grandmother, Vicki Stuart; His great grandparents Orton & Carol Weaver, Roy & Carol Chandler, and George & Marge Hohmann. Darian is survived by his loving parents Jason and Mandi Weaver of Laurel, MT; Grandparents Dan & Paula Weaver of Yuma, CO; Mike Stuart of Laurel, MT; Debora Stuart of Laurel, MT; His Aunt Stacey Weaver of Kearney, NE; His brother and best friend Kyle Martell of Billings, MT; and his girlfriend Emily Hildebrand of Billings, MT. He is also survived by his loads of lifelong friends as D was loved by all who knew him.

And finally, in death, Darian gave the precious gift of sight and life by being an organ donor; he will live on through others who will hopefully gain pieces of his amazing spirit, incredible personality, and kind heart. He went out with a bang, just how he lived his life!

We are celebrating the life of Darian on Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m. at Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Rd, Billings, MT 59106 (Broadwater Entrance), reception immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Laurel Volunteer Fire Department 215 W 1st Laurel, MT 59044, or Laurel FFA c/o Lori Kraft 1901 S. 80th Street W. Billings, MT 59106.