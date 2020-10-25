Darlene Kraft

Darlene Kraft, 73, of Billings passed away Friday morning, Oct. 9, 2020. She was born Nov. 24, 1946 in Lewiston, MT to Charles and Alice Taylor. She was married to the love of her life, Lee, who were married 49 years, and survived by two children Lee Jr. (wife Shelly) and Robin, two grandchildren Riley and Hailie, a brother Charlie of Lewistown and sister Gloria of Miles City.

Darlene was a true giver and overcomer. She taught first and second grade at at Pioneer Elementary. Teaching was one of her life's passions, as she enjoyed watching kids learn, and deeply loved all children. Darlene later obtained a master's degree in reading. After 24 years, Darlene retired to spend with her love and husband, Lee. They enjoyed every moment being together and spent their time in complete happiness. You could find them in nature taking pictures, walking Lake Elmo or searching the rivers for wildlife. They enjoyed fishing and taking trips. One of their favorite activities was going out to eat and spending time with their daughter Robin. They often went to festivals, galleries, and Sunday lunch together. They were the three amigos. Lee and Darlene loved visiting and spoiling their grandkids most of all in Utah.

Darlene loved gardening, painting, bible studies, and her grandkids. Her garden was known for its beautiful flowers and tranquil fishpond. Darlene was an amazing wife, mom and grandma. She was always there for her children and grandchildren. She would find every opportunity to attend recitals, sporting events, cheer competitions, birthdays, and holidays. She loved her family, Montana, and longed for Billings to know God.

Darlene is described by her endless giving, generosity, and love for all. We celebrate her life with joy, memories, laugher, and togetherness. We are thankful for her example of goodness, and impact to her family, friends, and community. We know that she is at peace in heaven with God and reunited with her husband Lee. Thank you and love you mom and grandma. A celebration ceremony will be held in Spring of 2021 due to COVID-19 with an announcement coming on Facebook. Condolences can be sent to: Robin Kraft at 4115 Mavericks Way #5, Billings, MT 59106 and Lee Kraft Jr at PO Box 1114, Draper, UT 84020.