Darlene Leigh Sannon

Darlene Leigh Sannon, age 86, of Billings died peacefully in her home on Dec. 12, 2020.

Darlene was born to Jesse and Mabel Leigh on Dec. 16, 1933 in Columbus, MT. She met her best friend Jack, on the school bus in Broadview. Jack and Darlene married in Nov. of 1950, and moved to Williamsburg, Virginia shortly thereafter while Jack served in Korea.

The couple returned to Montana, where they raised their five children. Darlene was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a Jill of all trades, including: baby whisperer, handyman, seamstress, cook, crossword whiz, golfer, quilter, artist, world traveler, award-winning race car driver, and the best Grandma in the whole wide world.

Darlene is survived by her five children: Rick (Donna) Sannon, Susan Ogi, Jim (Shellie) Sannon, Toni Sannon, and Jeff Sannon; eight grandchildren: Mike (Holli) Sannon, JT (Jennifer) Sannon, Jessica (Josh) Skidmore, Jarred (Amber) Sannon, Jenson (Marcie) Sannon, Anna (Justin) Fleming, Mimi (Luis) Vasquez, and Jamison Sannon; eight great grandchildren: Sterling Sannon, Riley Sannon, Madison Skidmore, Logan Skidmore, Brinley Sannon, Anthony Vasquez Lovell, Kayla Sannon, and Grayson Skidmore. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack; her parents, Jesse and Mabel; siblings Bert, Maxine, Dody, Darwin, Wayne; and infant grandson, Jordan.

A Celebration of Darlene's life will be held on her birthday, Dec. 16, at 10 am at Church of Christ, 1220 10th Street West, Billings, MT, 59102, with Josh Skidmore and Pastor Bill Goben officiating. Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com.

We'll miss you, Grandma Darlene, but we'll take comfort in knowing that you and Grandpa Jack are reunited in Heaven. Thank you for your wisdom, courage, humor, patience and your love.