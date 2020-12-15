Menu
Darlene Leigh Sannon
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
925 South 27th Street
Billings, MT

Darlene Leigh Sannon

Darlene Leigh Sannon, age 86, of Billings died peacefully in her home on Dec. 12, 2020.

Darlene was born to Jesse and Mabel Leigh on Dec. 16, 1933 in Columbus, MT. She met her best friend Jack, on the school bus in Broadview. Jack and Darlene married in Nov. of 1950, and moved to Williamsburg, Virginia shortly thereafter while Jack served in Korea.

The couple returned to Montana, where they raised their five children. Darlene was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a Jill of all trades, including: baby whisperer, handyman, seamstress, cook, crossword whiz, golfer, quilter, artist, world traveler, award-winning race car driver, and the best Grandma in the whole wide world.

Darlene is survived by her five children: Rick (Donna) Sannon, Susan Ogi, Jim (Shellie) Sannon, Toni Sannon, and Jeff Sannon; eight grandchildren: Mike (Holli) Sannon, JT (Jennifer) Sannon, Jessica (Josh) Skidmore, Jarred (Amber) Sannon, Jenson (Marcie) Sannon, Anna (Justin) Fleming, Mimi (Luis) Vasquez, and Jamison Sannon; eight great grandchildren: Sterling Sannon, Riley Sannon, Madison Skidmore, Logan Skidmore, Brinley Sannon, Anthony Vasquez Lovell, Kayla Sannon, and Grayson Skidmore. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack; her parents, Jesse and Mabel; siblings Bert, Maxine, Dody, Darwin, Wayne; and infant grandson, Jordan.

A Celebration of Darlene's life will be held on her birthday, Dec. 16, at 10 am at Church of Christ, 1220 10th Street West, Billings, MT, 59102, with Josh Skidmore and Pastor Bill Goben officiating. Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com.

We'll miss you, Grandma Darlene, but we'll take comfort in knowing that you and Grandpa Jack are reunited in Heaven. Thank you for your wisdom, courage, humor, patience and your love.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Church of Christ
1220 10th Street West, Billings, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
Please except our sincere condolences and prayers for your family.
The Mershon Family
December 17, 2020
I so sorry to hear of the loss of your mother & grandmother. My thoughts and prayers are too the entire Sannon Family.
Sherry Black
December 16, 2020
One of Pamela's cherished memories is that of meeting Aunt Darlene and I have so many fond memories, any one of which floods me with happy thoughts and love. She and Jack were two special people. Miss you dearly Aunt Darlene.
Steve Leigh and Pamela Crane
December 15, 2020
Susan, My sincerest condolences on your mother´s passing. Ted Rowland
Ted Rowland
December 15, 2020
Darlene was such a gracious lady, the world is better because of her. Rest In Peace Darlene. Prayer for your family.
Karen Fisher
December 15, 2020
a loved one
December 15, 2020
Laurie Marcotte
December 15, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about the passing of Darlene. We remember the fun times when we would all gather for the poker group's dinner parties. All of the laughs and then again we would decide to have a picnic to celebrate some special occasion. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
John and Donna Bruce
December 15, 2020
Deepest condolences...
Juanita Ross
December 15, 2020
