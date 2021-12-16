Menu
Darrell Dale Imhoff

Darrell Dale Imhoff, age 84, of Billings Montana passed away on Dec. 13, 2021, in his home.

Darrell is proceeded in death by his mother and father, Otto, and Freida Imhoff of Billings MT. He is survived by his brother Larry (Paulette) Imhoff of Billings MT, his beloved wife of 61 years Dianne Imhoff, his children Richard (Mavis) Wedel of Gillette WY, Beverly (Hayward) Peterson of (Jacksonville FL), Dale Imhoff of Sparks NV, Stephen (Susan) Imhoff of Carrollton OH, and Darrell Jacob of Billings MT. Darrell was honored with seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, four nieces and nephews, seven grandnieces and grandnephews, and twenty-seven cousins.

Darrell was born in Hebron ND in 1937. He was a devoted member of the Jehovah's Witness organization. He was a proud father, husband, and loyal friend to many. He loved airplanes, birdwatching, collecting and sharpening knives, but above all, he cherished volunteering for Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

There will be a funeral service held via Zoom on Dec. 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. MST. Please contact the family for login information. The funeral will be commenced by William Hasch and Boyd Charter.

We will always carry your memory in our hearts.

Rev 21: 3-4.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
24
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
via Zoom
MT
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Darrell will always be remembered for his loyalty and dogged determination to keep on keeping on. His stubborn German genes served him well. We can´t wait to see him in good health, running on good legs, in a better world than the one he left. Loves to all
Mike and Judy Glenn
December 20, 2021
Darrell was always a go getter, and he influenced my life in a positive way more than many. He taught me the value of the ability to be suborn and love at the same time. And of course the value of having a sharp knife and the value of a double cheeseburger at McDonalds. We are looking forward to seeing him again soon in the paradise soon to come. Love you Dianne
Bill & Judy Hasch
Other
December 19, 2021
We have over 35 years of memories with Darrell and Dianne. Even though he was in pain he was always out in the ministry and at the Kingdom Hall. Great example of faith. Look forward to when we will welcome Darrell back in paradise. We will miss him!
Jim and Becki Ray
Work
December 16, 2021
