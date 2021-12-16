Darrell Dale Imhoff

Darrell Dale Imhoff, age 84, of Billings Montana passed away on Dec. 13, 2021, in his home.

Darrell is proceeded in death by his mother and father, Otto, and Freida Imhoff of Billings MT. He is survived by his brother Larry (Paulette) Imhoff of Billings MT, his beloved wife of 61 years Dianne Imhoff, his children Richard (Mavis) Wedel of Gillette WY, Beverly (Hayward) Peterson of (Jacksonville FL), Dale Imhoff of Sparks NV, Stephen (Susan) Imhoff of Carrollton OH, and Darrell Jacob of Billings MT. Darrell was honored with seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, four nieces and nephews, seven grandnieces and grandnephews, and twenty-seven cousins.

Darrell was born in Hebron ND in 1937. He was a devoted member of the Jehovah's Witness organization. He was a proud father, husband, and loyal friend to many. He loved airplanes, birdwatching, collecting and sharpening knives, but above all, he cherished volunteering for Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

There will be a funeral service held via Zoom on Dec. 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. MST. Please contact the family for login information. The funeral will be commenced by William Hasch and Boyd Charter.

We will always carry your memory in our hearts.

Rev 21: 3-4.