Davey Jeanne McCracken

Davey Jeanne McCracken (Drake, Kilwien) passed away March 20, 2022, from a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born to Throop and Mildred McCracken on June 29, 1934, in Billings Montana. She attended Billings Central Catholic High School, graduating with the Class of 1952. She attended Carroll College in Helena and finished her nursing training at St. Vincent's Hospital in Billings. She was a surgical nurse there for many years. Davey married Don Drake on July 9, 1954, in Billings and had four children: Dawn, Doug, Diane and Danny.

After her husband Don's death, she moved to Monroe, Washington, and married Leonard Kilwien. She was a great caregiver and took care of her grandmother, Miriam McCracken, for many years. She was always there for family and loved to attend her kid's sporting events. Her children and grandchildren were the love of her life. She took care of them every chance she could. One of her joys in life was playing cards and games with her family. She was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, sister, and friend. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Don Drake and Leonard Kilwien, son Danny Drake, daughter Diane Seibert, brother Tom McCracken and sister Miriam Laughlin.

She is survived by her daughter Dawn (Joe) Wagner, son Doug (Tere) Drake, sisters Pat Byrne, Marge (Nick) Manolovits, Gayle Peltier, brother Jim McCracken, sister in-law Maureen McCracken, son in-law Nick (Julie) Seibert, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren, who loved her dearly.

In lieu of flowers or other charitable donations, Davey asked that donations go to the Billings Catholic School, Dan Drake Scholarship Fund, POB 311567, Billings, 59107.