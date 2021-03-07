David Lee Armstrong

David Lee Armstrong was born June 3, 1946, in Great Falls, Montana, to Earl and Doris Armstrong. Early childhood homes included Valdosta GA, Chinook, Belt, Augusta, and Choteau, MT. David welcomed brothers Gary, Dean, Greg, Ronald, and Jon Scott into the family. The family moved to Billings in 1957. Sister Jean and youngest brother Donald joined the family in Billings.

David joined the Naval Reserve in November 1963. He was a member of the National Honor Society while at Billings Senior High School, Class of 1964. Following graduation, he attended Morningside College in Sioux City, IA.

In 1966 David requested active duty in the U.S. Navy. He served aboard the USS Grant County, USS Vancouver, USS Blue Ridge (plank owner), USS Connole, and two tours on the USS Sacramento, the second time as Master Chief. David served in Bainbridge, MD, Philadelphia, PA, Norfolk, VA, and two tours as a detailer for the Navy Bureau in Washington, D.C. David was nominated and considered twice for Master Chief of the Pacific Fleet. He retired in 1988 as Headquarters Area Command Master Chief, Naval Forces, Marianas in Guam.

In August 1971, David was stationed in San Diego. While home on leave, his mother Dodee encouraged him to visit Mrs. Laura Johnson, an old neighbor on Miles Avenue, knowing full well that granddaughter, Marie Bonine of Hysham, was living with Mrs. Johnson while attending college. David and Marie were married on Dec. 27, 1971. They moved every couple of years, crisscrossing the country as their family grew. Abra 'Abby' Gail was born in 1974, Adam Earl in 1976, and Anne Marie in 1977.

In 1988, the family moved back home to Billings. David completed a B.S. in Business Administration (Accounting Option) from Eastern Montana College in 1991 while working Professional Management Associates. David spent a year with Billings Police Department as Support Services Manager. In 1995 David went to work at Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch. He worked with youth in the lodges, covered extended leaves for others, became a Youth Case Manager, and then Youth Case Manager Program Coordinator. David worked for more than a decade at YBGR and retired for a second time. David's commitment to First United Methodist Church saw him spend seven years as the Church Administrator, serve on the Staff Parish Relations Committee, the Finance Committee, and the Stewardship Committee. Dave also served on the Family Support Network Board for a number of years.

Masonic activities were an integral part of David's life. He was a member of the Billings Chapter of DeMolay. He was initiated into Ashlar Lodge at the age of 21, bringing his membership to 52 years, 11 months, and 8 days. David was also active in Scottish Rite, serving as Venerable Master in 2002. In 2007, he was honored with the highest rank in Masonry, the 33rd degree. David was a member of the Al Bedoo Shrine. Close to David's heart was the work he did with the Scottish Rite Language Clinic. David was also a member of Billings Friendship Chapter Order of Eastern Star. Masonic Youth groups honored David in 2019 as the recipient of the Ted Williams Youth Leadership Award, acknowledging his work with DeMolay and Job's Daughters over the years.

Dave dealt with pulmonary issues for 35 years. In the last few years, other health concerns have vied for attention. Dave tested positive for COVID-19 and pneumonia in mid-Jan. He was hospitalized for nearly a month and spent a few days on a ventilator. The family would like to thank all of the healthcare professionals that cared for Dave, especially those at the VA Clinic and Billings Clinic. We are so very thankful for your service. Dave fought his way off of the ventilator, out of intensive care, and even out of isolation to spend time with his family. A faithful Christian, David has always spoken of death as a 'home-going.' With lung function worsening yet again, David felt the call to go home. David Lee Armstrong made his final voyage the morning of Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

David is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marie, and three children Abby Armstrong, Adam Armstrong (Regan and Elanor), and Annie Polk (Ryan; Murron, Macallan, and Keller). Aunts Rena Hardy and Ruthie Staley. Brothers Gary (Laurel; Andrea and Ryan (Connie; Reece, Calid, Trenton, and Aniston), Greg (Shelline; CJ (Jordyn) and Joey, James and Cory (Nicole), Kody and Karl), Ronny (Tracy Summers), Scotty (Donna; Tanner (Tayler) and Tyler (Roya), and Donny (Max; Charlie and Michael). Nephews JJ (Sapphire), Josh, and Jesse Burns (Holly; McKenzie and Maddox). Sisters-in-law Debbie (Jason), Peggy Olson, Kim Armstrong, Ginger DeCock (Gary; Dixie (Enoch; Kaytee, Keaton, and Claire) and Dale (Cheri; Randa), Butch Monroe, and Marcia Sperry (Russell (Reese and Rylan) and Robert (Tamra; Kolby and Kanon). Brothers-in-law John Bonine (Eileen, Matt (Peggy; Cameron and Spencer), Nola (Paul; Jacob, Ethan, and Elora), Lona (David; Connor and Jackson), (Rita; Kyle and Abby), and Daleah (Mark; Jed, Robert, and Alex) and J.C. Bonine (Becky, Kit) as well as numerous cousins and a large extended family.

David is preceded in death by his parents Doris and Earl Armstrong, brother Dean Armstrong, sister Jean Marie Burns, brother-in-law John Burns, nephew Jesse Shimniok, and beloved daughter-in-law Becky Armstrong.

Arrangements through Smith Funeral Chapels. Online obituary: smithfuneralchapels.com. Burial will take place at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Masonic Rites and Military Honors. A Celebration of Life service and reception will immediately follow. If a live stream is not possible, services will be recorded for viewing.

Donations in Dave's memory will be cheerfully accepted by the Eugene F. Herman Scottish Rite Language Disorders Clinic, First United Methodist Church, or Family Support Network.