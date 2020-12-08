Menu
David Ian Brown
1982 - 2020
BORN
1982
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Skyview High School
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

David Ian Brown

"Unable are the loved to die,

For love is immortality."

Emily Dickinson

On Friday, Dec. 3, 2020, David Ian Brown, loving husband, father, son and brother, passed away at the age of 37.

David was born on Dec. 17, 1982, in Billings, to Marcy and Kenneth Brown. He graduated in 2002 from Skyview High School. After high school, David worked in a variety of jobs in distribution and sales.

On Aug. 12, 2006, he married his wife, Christy Blackford, and they subsequently had two children, Malia (2010) and Idris (2016). David loved and treasured his children, embracing every moment he had with them.

David was a beautiful soul who loved his family passionately and deeply. He loved spending time with family, talking about fast cars, listening to rock music, engaging in deep conversation and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. He gave the best hugs. He put a smile on everyone's face by cracking a good joke, telling comical stories and making hysterical impressions. David was known for his hard work ethic and his kind, compassionate, and loving spirit.

David was preceded in death by his uncles Roger Howell and Ronnie Brown; cousin Timothy Schmalz; and his 'emotional rock' and amazing friend, Thomas 'Cam' Miller. He is survived by his wife, Christy; his children, Malia and Idris; his sisters, Autumn, Meredith and Adriana; his parents, Marcy and Kenny; along with several uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 11, with close family and friends. A memorial service will be held mid-summer 2021 to celebrate David's life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the David Brown Memorial Fund at any Wells Fargo Bank location.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.


Published by Billings Gazette from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Funeral service
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
22 Entries
My prayers and thoughts are with you Christy and family.
Rachel Knapp
December 12, 2020
Ken and Marcy I am holding you in my thoughts and prayers today. I am so sorry for the loss of your precious son David.
Victoria Rodriguez
December 11, 2020
Extending our heartfelt condolences. Although it has been years since we have been in contact, we want you to know we care about all of you.
Ken and Elaine Kaufman
December 10, 2020
March, Kenny and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. I can't imagine the pain and suffering you are all feeling at this time. Know that Jesus is with all of you. With ,
Tari Leikam
December 9, 2020
I knew Christy from Wells Fargo and became friends with her right around their wedding. Being single around Christy and David, I remember being so in awe of their love. I loved the way he looked at her and how they took care of each other. David was always so kind to Christy's friends and he cracked me up. My thoughts are definitely with Christy and her children during this time.
Amber Reger (nee Heit)
December 9, 2020
One of the things I missed most working for Kelloggs was getting to see you at all of they accounts we shared . The laughter and talks we shared I will treasure always ...love always your Sicilian Brother from another Mother .
Joseph Anthony
December 9, 2020
I'm so deeply sorry for your loss. Words cannot bring you enough comfort at this time. Just know I'm praying for you all.
Vickie Roller- PALS
December 9, 2020
Marcy, Kenny, Christy, and families: I hold you in my prayers and heart. I am so sorry for your loss of David. My heart is aching for you. He was a special man, with such an infectious smile. I love you all!
Claudia Vandersloot
December 9, 2020
Cynthia Sacca-Goodman
December 9, 2020
Marcy, Ken, and all: I am so sorry about this loss. This is a wonderful description of David, his life and loves.
Joan Meyer Nye
December 9, 2020
My condolences to all your family. I´M MOM´m
Betty Owens
December 8, 2020
My love, prayers and hugs to you all. Love you.
Julie Crawford Solberg
December 8, 2020
Marcy and Kenny and family, I am so sorry for your loss. I can´t imagine how difficult this is for everyone, who knew and lived David.
Jake Jacobson
December 8, 2020
Kenny, Marcy, and family I am so sorry for your loss of David. My heart goes out to all of you.
Gale Evinrude
December 8, 2020
Marcie and Kenny & families, I can´t imagine the depth of your loss. My prayers go out to you. May your precious memories comfort you.
Janice Hafla Warn
December 8, 2020
Marcy and Kenny, Please know that you and your family are on my mind and in my heart as you maneuver through this unimaginable loss.
Lorna (Johnson) Norton
December 8, 2020
Bless you, David. You are so well loved and you will be missed by many. Fly free, sweet guy.
Shelley Thomson
December 8, 2020
Ken, Marcy and family We are so very sorry for your loss. Christy, Malia and Idris, may God give you all strength to endure your broken hearts. Our love and prayers Wade & Dianne Johnson
Wade & Dianne Johnson
December 8, 2020
Marcie n Kenny, I´m sooo very sorry for loss May the Lord keep his arms around all of you through this difficult time
Shelly Sparr
December 8, 2020
Marcy and Ken: My heart hurts so bad for you. Please know that I will pray for peace in your hearts. My deepest condolences to you.
Jolene DeBolt-Insurance agent
December 8, 2020
Christy, I am so sorry for the loss of David. You and the kids have been in my thoughts and prayers all week. I always enjoyed the conversations us 3 would have at your house. Stay strong!
Amy Steinmetz
December 8, 2020
Marcy & Kenny, and David's wife and children I am so very sorry for your loss. You are in my prayers!
Peggy Christensen
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 22 of 22 results