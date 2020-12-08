David Ian Brown

"Unable are the loved to die,

For love is immortality."

Emily Dickinson

On Friday, Dec. 3, 2020, David Ian Brown, loving husband, father, son and brother, passed away at the age of 37.

David was born on Dec. 17, 1982, in Billings, to Marcy and Kenneth Brown. He graduated in 2002 from Skyview High School. After high school, David worked in a variety of jobs in distribution and sales.

On Aug. 12, 2006, he married his wife, Christy Blackford, and they subsequently had two children, Malia (2010) and Idris (2016). David loved and treasured his children, embracing every moment he had with them.

David was a beautiful soul who loved his family passionately and deeply. He loved spending time with family, talking about fast cars, listening to rock music, engaging in deep conversation and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. He gave the best hugs. He put a smile on everyone's face by cracking a good joke, telling comical stories and making hysterical impressions. David was known for his hard work ethic and his kind, compassionate, and loving spirit.

David was preceded in death by his uncles Roger Howell and Ronnie Brown; cousin Timothy Schmalz; and his 'emotional rock' and amazing friend, Thomas 'Cam' Miller. He is survived by his wife, Christy; his children, Malia and Idris; his sisters, Autumn, Meredith and Adriana; his parents, Marcy and Kenny; along with several uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 11, with close family and friends. A memorial service will be held mid-summer 2021 to celebrate David's life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the David Brown Memorial Fund at any Wells Fargo Bank location.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.