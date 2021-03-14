David Bruce Dewey

On Jan. 5, 2021 we lost David Bruce Dewey to COVID-19. He was a beloved father, brother, uncle, and friend. David was born in Enid, OK on April 25, 1950 to Marcia Louise (Kincannon) Ritter and Wilburn Arnold Dewey.

David received a B.S. in Chemistry from OSU in 1972, and a Master of Physical Chemistry from the UT-Austin in 1975. David worked for ConocoPhillips as an instrument engineer for 24 years, retiring in 2002. David and Lisa Stephens married on May 1, 1982 and remained married for 35 years. They had three children, Emily, and twins Elliot and Alison who they raised in Billings, MT.

David is survived by his ex-wife Lisa, three children Emily (Jordan Linkow), Elliot, and Alison (Grant Brogger), his grandson Elie, his siblings Debbie Dewey, Diane (Ritter) Gore, Susan (Ritter) Cooke, Richard Dewey, Roger Dewey, and Lance Dewey; several aunts and uncles, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. David is preceded in death by his parents Wilburn Dewey and Marcia (Kincannon) Ritter, and sisters Denny (Ritter) Grant, and Shannon Ritter.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no services are planned at this time. The family will gather for a private celebration of life to be held later this summer.