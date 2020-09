David Duane Zier

David Duane Zier, 82, passed away peacefully August 31, 2020 at his niece's home in Northglenn, CO, while visiting family.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Sept. 20 at Pioneer Park, Zimmerman Center, Virginia Ln and Ave E, Billings, MT at 3:30.