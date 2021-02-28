Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David H. Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation & Funeral Gallery
29 8th Street West
Billings, MT

David H. Johnson

'I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me.'

With these words we say goodbye to David H. 'Papa' Johnson - husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Dave fought the good fight of faith as well as a fierce battle with cancer. As the cruel effects of that disease slowly consumed him, he fought to live on his terms and never complained. The suffering he endured would be unbearable at times, yet he pushed on with grace and courage.

The family would like to thank Dr. Reck and Dr. Silva and their staff and Lynette Cross for their tender care as well as his many friends who gave their time and support to help during his final days.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday March 6 at 11 am at First Alliance Church, 1835 Central Ave. with a reception to follow. Memorials can be sent to Child Bridge or CAMA Services, c/o First Alliance Church.

A full obituary can be found at www.cfgbillings.com


Published by Billings Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
First Alliance Church
1835 Central Ave., MT
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation & Funeral Gallery
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Marylan and Jim Lewis
March 1, 2021
Marylan and Jim Lewis
March 1, 2021
Dave was a special person, a loved family member and a Christian who showed how to serve the Kingdom of Christ.
Marylan and Jim Lewis
March 1, 2021
The Ehresman family love the Johnson family. So sorry for your loss. Dave was one of a kind. It was very evident that he loved his family and our heavenly father. I have so many memories of my mom babysitting Patti and Wendy when they were little. Going over to the Johnson house so Kay could give me perms. My mom and dad enjoyed their friendship and visiting Sundays at church. Thanks for being there when my dad was dying and visiting and praying with him countless times. Until we meet again. Well done thou good and faithful servant
Corine Ehresman
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results