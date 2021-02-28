David H. Johnson

'I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me.'

With these words we say goodbye to David H. 'Papa' Johnson - husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Dave fought the good fight of faith as well as a fierce battle with cancer. As the cruel effects of that disease slowly consumed him, he fought to live on his terms and never complained. The suffering he endured would be unbearable at times, yet he pushed on with grace and courage.

The family would like to thank Dr. Reck and Dr. Silva and their staff and Lynette Cross for their tender care as well as his many friends who gave their time and support to help during his final days.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday March 6 at 11 am at First Alliance Church, 1835 Central Ave. with a reception to follow. Memorials can be sent to Child Bridge or CAMA Services, c/o First Alliance Church.

A full obituary can be found at www.cfgbillings.com