David Juel Turnsplenty Jr.

David Juel Turnsplenty JR, Abité'hisshe, "Red Crane" peacefully crossed to the other side camp on the afternoon of August 15. He was beloved as father, brother, uncle and husband. His kind and gentle love and encouragement will be greatly missed.

Davy was born In Crow Agency on April 22, 1960 to David and Lenora Plain Bull Turnsplenty. He was a member of the Big Lodge Clan and a child of the Greasy Mouth. He grew up in Billings and Pryor and graduated from Plenty Coup High School In 1978. He spent much of his childhood with his Grandparents, Frank and Elizabeth(Bearcloud/Iron) Plain Bull and loved to tell stories of them. Frank was the adopted son of Chief Plenty Coups and would tell little Davy stories of his life with him. He also loved to tell stories of the many happy times he spent with friends growing up wandering and playing in the Pryor valley and mountains. In 1978 he joined the Marines and was honorably discharged. He was an EMT and rode the ambulance in Billings for many years. He also worked as an anesthesia technician at Billings Clinic. He was proud of his work in the medical field and his service to his Country. In 1983 he married Robin Aleman and to this marriage 2 children were born, David III(Tray) and Tamara. His children, grandchildren, nephews and nieces were the light of his life. He was very involved in their lives and supportive of all their activities. Davy loved to play handgame and was very proud he held the Junior Championship best guesser title for 3 years in a row, 1980, 81 and 82. This record is still standing. He loved to sing and sit at the drum and was lead singer for the Red Elk singers. He was deeply committed to the Crow Tribe and he worked tirelessly to have the Crow Tribe operate legally. He was an avid basketball fan and followed all Native teams closely. He enjoyed hunting with his son and nephews and was always proud when meat was brought home. He was deeply spiritual, participating in Sundances and Native traditional forms of worship. He also accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. We know he rests with his creator.

Davy is proceeded in death by his parents, David and Lenora Turnsplenty; brothers Conrad and Terrence; sister baby girl Turnsplenty; close friends/brother(s),Timothy Stewart, Elias Goes Ahead and Carlos Monroy. Survivors include his wife, Nell; son David(Lona), daughter Tamara(Anthony);brother John(Nicole); sister Amanda; adopted brother, Anthony Davis; adopted sister(s), Marilyn Chief & Doreen White; grandchildren Dominic, Desmond and Genesis. Nephews Elijah, David and Lance Jr and nieces Whitney, Brianna and Sanaa.

The family would like to thank Dr Trostel and the staff of the Billings Clinic dialysis center for their care over the last 5 years. He loved and appreciated all of you.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 20th at the Turnsplenty family cemetery At 11:00 AM. The family requests that all who wish to attend are respectful of social distancing and follow all covid 19 precautions, including masks. Please bring your own shade and umbrellas to encourage distancing.