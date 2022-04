David 'Dan' Nay

David "Dan" Nay, 26, of Billings, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sept. 13, 2021. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Sat., Sept. 25, 2021, at Heights Family Funeral Home. To view Dan's tribute page and full obituary, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.