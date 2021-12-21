David Schreiner

Our beloved dad, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather (papa), David Schreiner, 84, of Laurel went to be with his Lord and his beloved wife, Cathy Schreiner on Dec. 16, 2021, with his family by his side.

He was born Nov. 20, 1937, to George and Maria Schreiner. He came to the United States in 1952 with his parents, brothers, and sisters. In 1957, David joined the US Army, along side his brother Alex. After the Army, David had various careers until the 1970's when he began working at the refinery as a lab tech, retiring from this position after many years of service.

Not only did David join the Army in 1957, but he also met the love of his life in 1957, Cathy Schreiner. On Feb. 13, 1960, they married. In their union, they had two daughters: Tina Schreiner of Fort Peck, MT, and the late Heidi Ray of Laurel.

David was a disciple of God. He preached at the Rescue Mission for 40 years, until COVID shut it down. He would visit all the people in the hospital, comforting them with God's word. He worked at Walmart for 11 years, after his wife's passing, as a greeter. He would tell everyone about his life, his wife, and his service to God. He was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Laurel. He was a Sunday School teacher for many years, and he became an ordained minister in 1990, performing marriages and funerals. He never had a church; his church was anyone he could talk to about the Lord and there were a lot.

David loved his daughter more than life itself. His grandchildren were the light of his life and he loved them so very much.

David was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Schreiner; his daughter, Heidi Ray; his mother and father, George and Maria Schreiner; brothers, George Schreiner, Alex Schreiner and Helmut Schreiner; his sisters, Fredia Trumann and Maria Niebauer; and great-granddaughter, Nevaeh.

David is survived by his daughter, Tina Schreiner (John Storud) of Fort Peck; sister, Lydia King; brother-in-law, Gideon Wolf; four grandchildren, David Gordon of Fort Peck, Chrystal Torres (Jonas) of Laurel, and Ashley and Dirk Ray of Laurel; six great-grandchildren, Davin, Katelynn, Brandon, Kane, Kason, and Lilly; two step-great-grandchildren, Jonas and Piper; and two great-great-grandchildren, Rylan and Kendrick.

David will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all those who had the pleasure of meeting him. This is not goodbye. We will all meet you again in Heaven. So, we say…goodnight, we love you.