David Schreiner
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021

David Schreiner

Our beloved dad, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather (papa), David Schreiner, 84, of Laurel went to be with his Lord and his beloved wife, Cathy Schreiner on Dec. 16, 2021, with his family by his side.

He was born Nov. 20, 1937, to George and Maria Schreiner. He came to the United States in 1952 with his parents, brothers, and sisters. In 1957, David joined the US Army, along side his brother Alex. After the Army, David had various careers until the 1970's when he began working at the refinery as a lab tech, retiring from this position after many years of service.

Not only did David join the Army in 1957, but he also met the love of his life in 1957, Cathy Schreiner. On Feb. 13, 1960, they married. In their union, they had two daughters: Tina Schreiner of Fort Peck, MT, and the late Heidi Ray of Laurel.

David was a disciple of God. He preached at the Rescue Mission for 40 years, until COVID shut it down. He would visit all the people in the hospital, comforting them with God's word. He worked at Walmart for 11 years, after his wife's passing, as a greeter. He would tell everyone about his life, his wife, and his service to God. He was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Laurel. He was a Sunday School teacher for many years, and he became an ordained minister in 1990, performing marriages and funerals. He never had a church; his church was anyone he could talk to about the Lord and there were a lot.

David loved his daughter more than life itself. His grandchildren were the light of his life and he loved them so very much.

David was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Schreiner; his daughter, Heidi Ray; his mother and father, George and Maria Schreiner; brothers, George Schreiner, Alex Schreiner and Helmut Schreiner; his sisters, Fredia Trumann and Maria Niebauer; and great-granddaughter, Nevaeh.

David is survived by his daughter, Tina Schreiner (John Storud) of Fort Peck; sister, Lydia King; brother-in-law, Gideon Wolf; four grandchildren, David Gordon of Fort Peck, Chrystal Torres (Jonas) of Laurel, and Ashley and Dirk Ray of Laurel; six great-grandchildren, Davin, Katelynn, Brandon, Kane, Kason, and Lilly; two step-great-grandchildren, Jonas and Piper; and two great-great-grandchildren, Rylan and Kendrick.

David will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all those who had the pleasure of meeting him. This is not goodbye. We will all meet you again in Heaven. So, we say…goodnight, we love you.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Smith Chapel-Laurel
315 E. Third Street, LAUREL, MT
Dec
23
Service
10:30a.m.
First Congregational Church
506 South 5th Street, LAUREL, MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I knew your folks MANY years ago. You all were a WONDERFUL family, full of kindness and love. I actually met your mom first... a VERY sweet lady. I met your dad a bit later, with your mom and he, too, was a VERY nice man. The last time I saw your folks was at my daughter's wedding... nearly 30 years ago. My sincerest condolences to you both and your families... how blessed we all are to have known them and had them in our lives. God bless.
Sue Kraft
Friend
December 25, 2021
Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His Saints. Psalms 116:15
Patricia L.Summers
December 22, 2021
I was so sad to learn of David's death. I met David the day of my father's memorial service in 2012. He came and asked if it would be ok if he sang a song. Of course I said he could. He then sang a beautiful hymn in German for my father. Turns out David and my dad would visit in German whenever my parents went to Walmart. After my dad died David never failed to stop me and ask after my mother when I came into the store. When my mother developed dementia and later died, I never doubted David prayed for her daily. He was such a genuine, nice man. The world is poorer for his absence. My deepest, heartfelt condolences on your loss.
Jennifer Draper
Friend
December 21, 2021
Sorry for your loss.
Bob and Eleanor Gradwolh
December 21, 2021
Your Dad was such a kind man , I went to high school with your mother they made a wonderful couple now they are together again God be with their family
Janice Kramer
Friend
December 21, 2021
Prayers and hugs for all. David was a nice gentleman, I meet him at Walmart 8 years ago , a year after loosing my husband . We had many of talks either there or any where we seen each other . God took another Angle.
Darlene Klein
December 21, 2021
