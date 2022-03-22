Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Deanna Lynn White
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Billings High School

Deanna Lynn (Haugland) White

Oct. 14, 1940 - Feb. 16, 2022

Deanna was born in Texas and died in Billings after a long illness.

She grew up in Billings and graduated from Billings High School in 1958, then attended Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Washington, graduating in 1962. She then moved to California to teach school and begin raising her family. She relocated to Billings with her children when her marriage ended, where she lived for the past 40 years.

Deanna was musically and artistically talented. Although she belonged to several churches, she always sang in the church choir, and at weddings. She created paintings and sculptures for family, as well as textile banners that hung in various local churches. She was a creative and religious example to her family and friends.

She loved animals, and had many pets: dogs, many cats, and a horse.

She is survived by her children, Kirsten, Vaughn, Felicia, and Dan, as well as eight grandchildren, and her brother Neil.

Per her family's wishes, there will be no services.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.