Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Debra Jean Bleken

Debra Jean Bleken

Debra Jean Bleken was born July 27, 1964 in Butte, Montana to Veronica Garrett and Art Bleken. We lost her unexpectedly at her home on June 10, 2021.

Debbie was loyal, kind and fiercely devoted to her family and friends who she put above all else. She was a waitress for many years and worked hard all her life, making an impact on many of those around her. She found happiness from the ocean shores to the peaks of beautiful mountains, but most of all, she found happiness in her two boys. She loved them fully, equally, and without condition. The world will not be as bright without her and she will be missed very much. May she find peace in the arms of her fellow angels.

Debbie is survived by her sons, Shane and Justin Sandlie, their father Frank Sandlie, her brothers Dan and Dave Bleken, her sisters-in-law Dorothy and Debbie Bleken, her mother Veronica Garrett, her aunt Delores Stevenson, her aunt/uncle Gail and Vern Bleken, her uncle Merle Gagnon and many cousins.

Debbie was preceded in death by her dad, Art Bleken, her step-dad Al Garrett, her uncle John Stevenson, her aunt Bev Gagnon, her grandmother Isabelle Fischer, and grandmother/grandfather Verna and Orvin Bleken.

If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever...


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
So sorry to hear about Debbie's passing. Prayers to all of you.
Nita Smith
Friend
June 20, 2021
My thoughts & prayers to Gail and Vern Bleken, Merle Gagnon and all of Debra's family & friends. May her memories hold dear in your hearts. Janice Muniz (Sparky's Garage )
Janice Muniz
June 18, 2021
I knew Debbie from when we worked together at Henry's Safety Supply/Strategic Dist/Safetymaster. She was such a pleasant person to be around. I have thought of her frequently over the years, wondering where she was and what she was doing. I know she is in a better place, but I am feeling the loss.
Leah Ostermiller Bomgardner
Friend
June 17, 2021
We are thinking of you all at this trying time. We love you all.
Jerri Doyle
Family
June 16, 2021
Knew Debbie from Western Emporium...what a wonderful lady she was. Always saw her with a smile when she said "Hello". She will be greatly missed.
Joyce Lackman
June 16, 2021
Our hearts are broken. We will pray for all the family during this difficult. RiP Debbie.
Joe and vicki Stevenson
Family
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results