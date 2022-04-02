Deena Marie Topel

Deena Marie Topel, 66, passed away March 5, 2022, in Billings Montana Was born July 12, 1955, in Great Falls Montana to Ronald and Lois Ellingson. She went to Paris Gibson JR. High school in Great Falls MT, where she met her husband, Richard Topel. They then continued to Great Falls High where she graduated in 1973. They were married August 3, 1974, in Great Falls, MT. They had two children Justin Topel in 1975 and Tenille Topel (Westervelt) in 1979. She worked for DA Davidson and Dean Witter and Reynolds. Deena passed her series 7 as a stockbroker here in Billings Montana. Then in 1990 she went to help run Topel Printing with Richard. She ran the office in Topel Printing for the next twenty plus years. She also sold Jafra for 20 years. Deena had many hobbies. She did ceramics, she was involved in a sorority Beta Sigma PHI, she was involved in church groups when she was younger, she was a troop leader in Girl Scouts. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents Ron and Lois Ellingson, her brother Jeff Ellingson, her son Justin Topel, her nephew Eric Ellingson, and other family members.

She is survived by her husband Richard Topel, her daughter Tenille Westervelt, two sisters Doreen Nelson and Debbie Mallard, one brother Donald Ellingson and nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Service and interment to be held April 7 , 2022, at 2pm at Smiths Funeral Chapel West 304 34th ST. West Billings, MT 59102 www.smithfuneralchapels.com.