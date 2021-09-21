Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Delbert Lee "Duff" Waters
FUNERAL HOME
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home - Sidney
315 2nd St. NW
Sidney, MT

Delbert Lee "Duff" Waters

Memorial services for Delbert Lee Waters, 77 of Richey will be held at 11 am Friday Sept. 24, 2021, at the Richey Methodist Church in Richey, MT. Pastor Sione Fungalei officiating, under the care of Fulkerson – Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. To send flowers, call the local flower shops, or the funeral home. Delbert passed away September 17, 2021 at the Sidney Health Center in Sidney, MT


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Richey Methodist Church
Richey, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home - Sidney
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home - Sidney.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.