Dell Fritzler

PRYOR - Dell Fritzler crossed over to the Other Side Camp on Nov. 23, 2020, at Saint Vincent hospital surrounded in love. He was born on Oct. 7, 1952, in Crow Agency, MT, to Glenn and Minnie Ellen (Whiteman Runs Him) Fritzler. Dell was a member of the Whistling Water clan and a Big Lodge child. He was especially proud of his Crow name Aashkooda Ba'chiish, 'Fights All Other Camps.' This name fit him to a 'T.' Dell was known far and wide for his competitive spirit as a basketball player in high school and on the Indian ball circuit, as a coach at Plenty Coups High School, as a cowboy on the rodeo trail, and as an ardent pool player.

Dell was a mountain of a man with the heart of a bear. He was known for his war stories, teasing, quick-wit, and biting sense of humor. He gave nicknames to some but most were simply bonehead, saphead or knucklehead. Dell's thunderous laughter, like his commanding presence filled any space he entered. He touched many lives along the way. Dell was a Sundancer in his younger years and he was proud his children and grandchildren actively participated in this Crow ceremony. He was sure to tell us before we entered the Lodge to 'Dance for those who can't.' It lifted our hearts to see him outside the lodge, watching us dance or checking on us asking, 'How you doing, kid?' He loved his family.

Dell was raised by his grandparents, as is our Crow tradition. His elementary school years were spent with his paternal grandparents Albert and Leona (Farwell) Fritzler on Pryor Creek. Here, he gained his cowboy foundation and developed his love of working with horses, as Fritzlers were known up and down the creek as 'horse people.' He loved passing this knowledge on to his kids and grandkids. We hold these memories of working in the round corral under his wise tutelage close to our hearts. His high school years were spent in Lodge Grass, MT, with his maternal grandparents John and Amy (Yellowtail) Whiteman Runs Him. This is where he established himself as an athlete and a standout basketball player.

Dell married Jolene C. Aragon on Dec. 29, 1972, in Sheridan Wyoming. He remains the love of her life. They had many adventures and made many memories together over the years. Through it all, ups and downs, love always prevailed. They made their home at the 'T' on Pryor Creek where he was raised. He appreciated that he was able to raise his family on the 'homeplace.' Dell's love for his children is undeniable and they were his pride and joy. He would frequently tell Jolene, 'We raised some damn good kids together.' Sean, Kari-Lynn (Tweety), Marzha, Davonne (Dove), and Beau could not have asked for a better dad to have in their corner and he is deeply missed.

Dell joined the Marine Corps after high school and attended boot camp in San Diego, CA. The young couple lived in Virginia where he was stationed, and later, Bozeman to attend college at Montana State University. He earned a B.S. in Health and Physical Education, the first in his family to earn a college degree, despite a high school counselor telling him he was not college material. He later completed an M.A. in Education Administration and received his Principal Endorsement. He proudly placed his grade report depicting his 4.0 GPA on the refrigerator alongside his kids' report cards. He was a strong proponent of education and stressed the importance of higher education to his children and students.

Dell was as an educator, coach, and principal during his twenty-three years at Plenty Coups High School in Pryor, MT. He also served as principal at Saint Charles Indian Mission School after he retired from PCHS. He dedicated his life to working with Indian students and knew that was his life's calling. He had a special place in his heart for his students and players. Many saw Dell as a father figure and he readily accepted the role. He fondly referred to his players as 'my boys' and 'my girls.' Four of his children played for him, serving as examples as he expected more from them above all others. Dell was a meticulous taskmaster and his teams were Marine Corps 'squared away.' Mental toughness, discipline, hard work, and class in winning, and especially in losing, were the lessons he drilled into his teams.

Dell was a competitor and often told his teams, 'I hate to lose--even at marbles,' but he led by example. No matter the outcome, he always looked his opponent in the eye, gave them a firm handshake, and sincerely told them 'Good job.' His players took pride in playing for him and for having survived Dell Fritzler's boot camp. His players knew where he stood on training rules and that they were students first, then athletes-no grades, no playing time. He challenged his players to live up to their potential both on and off the court and reminded them that there was life beyond basketball. Dell took special pride in his students' and players' life accomplishments. It touched him deeply when they reached out to express the positive influence he had on their lives. The following is his pre-game prayer: We never ask to win, Lord, but let us play to the best of our ability. Let us play hard, let us play clean, and let us play fair. Let us realize that the game of basketball is just that, a game. But let us take lessons such as hard work, discipline, and perseverance from this game and apply them to the real game, the game of life.

Wherever Dell went it seemed someone knew him from either basketball, coaching, rodeo, or pool and wanted to visit with him. Dell was a multifaceted man and achieved much over his lifetime. He had many successful boys and girls teams in both basketball and cross country. In 1987, his boys basketball team won the Montana Class 'C' State Title, earning him Montana Coach of the Year. Dell was also inducted into the Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010 for basketball and rodeo.

Dell was a hand and rodeoed for many years, competing in bulldogging and team roping alongside his partner and older brother, Bruce. Dell qualified for the Indian National Finals in bulldogging during the 70s, 80s, and 90s, having won the world title in 1980, with Bruce hazing for him. Dell is one of only a few Crows to win an INFR title, putting the Crow Tribe on the rodeo map as well. He hung up his spurs, at least in the rodeo arena, in the 90s when someone stole his notorious knee brace at a rodeo. He took it as a sign to hang it up.

Dell, like his father, had a strong passion for the game of pool and appreciated how tough and beautiful the game could be all at once. The strategy and fellowship suited his competitive nature and he said it was easier on his knees than basketball or bulldogging. He loved playing with his dad, Glenn and his sons, Sean and Beau. He also enjoyed passing his knowledge on to the next generation of Fritzler players. Dell participated in Billings pool leagues for over thirty years, playing and subbing on many teams. He often called the Billings pool community 'our pool family.'

Dell played on two different Wednesday Night end-of-the-year tournament championship teams: 2004 (Dell Fritzler, Wade Hudson, Nick Carlson, Bill Meyers and Rob Taylor) and 2006 (Dell Fritzler, Sean Fritzler, Wade Hudson, John Starr, Bill Meyers and Rob Taylor). Dell also played on two Monday Night end-of-the-year tournament championship teams: 2005-2006 (Glenn Fritzler, Dell Fritzler, Sean Fritzler and Beau Fritzler) and 2012-2013 (Dell Fritzler, Sean Fritzler, Beau Fritzler, Greg Hudson and Wade Hudson). He was particularly proud of the two latter titles, as he always considered Greg and Wade family and regularly called Wade 'my other son.' Dell was immensely proud of how last year's pool season ended. The team won both the first and second rounds, something they had not accomplished before. He ended his pool career as a champion, which he will always be in our hearts. His boys will continue to carry his pool legacy on. On behalf of our father, we want to thank the pool community for all the great memories and friendships made over the years.

Dell was preceded in death by several relatives including his parents; his paternal and maternal grandparents; daughter Tweety; brother Lonn; and niece Lona.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Jolene; sons, Sean Dell (Kissy), Beau Glenn (Donna) Fritzler, Marvin (Wes), Jacob (AJ) and Elijah (BJ) Stops; daughters, Marzha (Mike) and Dove Fritzler; brother, Bruce (Patricia) Fritzler; sisters, Lisa Kay Fritzler and Kim LeBeaux; grandchildren, Camille (Melvin), Chaundelle, Brenden, JoDell, Shaylee, Quindy, Ethan, Kari-Lynn, Antonio, and Ronni Jo; great-grandchildren Jake, Wenona, Chaytawn, LinaRae and Landin; sisters-in-law, Barbara, Naomie (Kenny), Rae (Jimmy), Toni, Theresa and Cheritina; brothers-in-law, Arnold (Bucky), Roy (RC) and Delmar Aragon; aunt, Colleen Sherwood; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, who held a special place in his heart.

Dell is also survived by his extended family, including: Yellowtail, Whiteman Runs Him, Old Coyote, Takes the Gun, Moccasin, One Goose, Frazier, Scott, Don't Mix, Beads, Spotted Horse, Hogan, Bull Chief, Medicine Crow, Bad Bear, Bull Over the Hill, Flatlip, Old Horn, Pretty on Top, Frost, Glenn, Farwell, Cosgrove, and the Washakie family of Wyoming. Please forgive us if in our grief we inadvertently left out any families.

The family would like to thank the Saint Vincent medical staff for the care they provided not only to Dell, but to the family. Dr. Fishburn and Dell's nursing staff, especially Cassie B., Hannah B., and Aby F., are angels among us. We would also like to thank chaplain Linda as well.

Per Dell's wishes and in light of the COVID pandemic, there will not be a funeral or service. The family will hold a celebration of life at a date to be determined when they spread his ashes. Our sincere appreciation to all who have reached out and shared memories and pictures with us. It warms our hearts to know he left such a legacy, as seen from the outpouring of love and respect for our dad.