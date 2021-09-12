Menu
Delores Christensen Hainer
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation & Funeral Gallery
29 8th Street West
Billings, MT

Dolores (Dee) Christensen Hainer

Dolores (Dee) Christensen Hainer died Friday, July 16 in Billings, Montana from complications following cancer surgery. She was 77 years old.

Dolores is survived by her husband, William (Bill) Hainer, her beloved dog, Angel, her brother Paul Christensen (Jan), her sister-in-law Sally Christensen, and several cousins, nieces & nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother A.J. (Chris) Christensen, her sisters, Marie Mathern and Evelyn Haun, her nephew, Rick Feisthamel, her nieces; Tana Mathern and Cami Christensen and her dogs Ratina & Buttons.

Cremation has taken place and private services will be held. Please join the family for a reception in her honor from 2-4pm Friday Sept. 17 at the Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Avenue.

For the full obituary or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Elks Lodge
934 Lewis Avenue, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation & Funeral Gallery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to learn of Dee´s passing. She was a wonderful person, full of life and a great friend.
Laura Brinkley
Work
November 13, 2021
