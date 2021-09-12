Dolores (Dee) Christensen Hainer

Dolores (Dee) Christensen Hainer died Friday, July 16 in Billings, Montana from complications following cancer surgery. She was 77 years old.

Dolores is survived by her husband, William (Bill) Hainer, her beloved dog, Angel, her brother Paul Christensen (Jan), her sister-in-law Sally Christensen, and several cousins, nieces & nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother A.J. (Chris) Christensen, her sisters, Marie Mathern and Evelyn Haun, her nephew, Rick Feisthamel, her nieces; Tana Mathern and Cami Christensen and her dogs Ratina & Buttons.

Cremation has taken place and private services will be held. Please join the family for a reception in her honor from 2-4pm Friday Sept. 17 at the Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Avenue.

For the full obituary or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com