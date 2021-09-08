Delores 'Mickey' Wambolt

Delores Marie Frost was born to Charles and Ruth Frost in Pittsburgh, PN on April 1, 1931. Our loving, generous mother, grand-mother, and great-grandmother slipped off to heaven peacefully on Sept. 2, 2021, at the age of 90.

Mickey was a living saint here on earth, so we are sure God is pleased with his new angel. Mickey grew up in Pittsburgh and moved to Montana with her father in 1945. She attended Billings Senior High and married Marlin Randall in 1949. Together they had four girls and a boy, but later divorced in 1966. In 1967 she began a long and full filling waitress career, first at the Western Café where she met her second husband, George Wambolt and later at the War Bonnet Inn. People always said, "If you were lucky enough to have Mickey as your waitress, you were lucky enough!" After retirement, she babysat children, volunteered at First Congregational Church and The Billings Clinic. Mickey had a contagious smile, loved to square dance, and sing old western songs. She was a die heart Pittsburgh Steeler fan and knew every driver that ever drove in the Indianapolis 500. She became an avid Nascar fan; Jeff Gordon being her favorite driver. She enjoyed yellow roses, driving the backroads of Montana, and camping at Hebgen Lake.

Mickey was famous for her chocolate chip cookies and sharing them with her many friends and neighbors. She loved all the dogs in her life, including her grand dogs and is no doubt happy to be reunited with them. We truly are the lucky ones. Mickey was fiercely independent, humble, generous, and loving. She taught us to give, to laugh, to be grateful for friends and family, and to always help others in need. So today we celebrate this amazing person whose heart was as big as Montana who would say, 'stay and visit, and eat a cookie'. We will dearly miss you Mom!

Mickey was proceeded in death by her husband George Wambolt, sister Janie Martin, and son in-law Jason Pierce. She is survived by her children Sharon (Dan Schutz) Fromberg, Cookie (Gary Coats) Billings, Dennis (Jean Randall) Billings, Marlene 'Sam' Randall (John Martinez) Missoula, and Cindy Lou Randall-Smith of Billings, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren, her niece and two nephews.

Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the staff and residents of Gallaghers Assisted Living and the Billings Clinic. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be announced at a future date. Arrangements and cremation under the care of Cremation and Funeral Gallery of Billings. Condolences to the family at www.cfgbillings.com. You may honor her by supporting your local church, Gallaghers Assisted Living, or Bark Animal Shelter.