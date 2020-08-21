Dennis M. Remme

Dennis M. Remme, 84, passed away peacefully August 13, 2020. He was born Jan. 8, 1936 in Kittson County Minnesota to Ranse Olaf Remme and Wanda Lucile Fering. He lived in Drayton ND until 1952, moved to billings MT with his mother and siblings where he was educated.

Dennis served in the US Air Force from 1955 -1959, Air Force Reserves 1959 – 1963. He married Carol Ann Baker December 18, 1956 in Billings. They had four children together and made their home in Great Falls MT where Dennis was stationed at Malmstrom AFB. They divorced in 1977 and Dennis moved back to Billings where he resided until his death. Following his Honorable Discharge from the military in 1963, Dennis pursued a career in business working for Washington National Insurance Co., aerial photography sales and exterior siding sales.

Survivors: daughters; Deborah Cosby Billings, Sherry Hoff (Robin) ND, sons; Dennis Remme CA, Randy Remme Billings, brother Bill Remme MN, eight grandchildren, many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Gloria Nicholson, Mavis Derrick, brother Garvin Remme.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Billings Clinic Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care they provided. Interment date and time have not been determined and will occur at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel.