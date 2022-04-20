Menu
Dennis Arthur Neigel
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Dennis Arthur Neigel

Dennis Arthur Neigel, age 68, passed away on April 7, 2022, in Stanwood, Washington. Dennis was born on July 13, 1953, in Williston, North Dakota, son of Bernice Anne and Jacob Frank Neigel.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents. Dennis is survived by his three children: Katie McElroy (Montana), Christine Miller (Montana) and Jacson Wall (Idaho). Dennis has nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his four sisters: Linda Verbeck, (Idaho), Liane Bentley (Montana), Debbie Neigel (Connecticut) and Jacquelyn Mortenson (Minnesota); and by three brothers: Mark Christian (Washington), Jack Neigel (Virginia) and James Neigel, (Minnesota).

A viewing will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 22, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., and a graveside service held that same day at 2 p.m. at Yellowstone Memorial Park in Billings.


Published by Billings Gazette on Apr. 20, 2022.
