Diana Wood

Diana was taken from us suddenly, when she lost her brief battle with Covid-19, on Sept. 8, 2021. Diana was born at the family home, in Reed Point MT, on June 4, 1940. She was the 2nd of five children born to William Kenneth and Lulu Goddard. At birth, she was so small that her first crib was a shoe box.

It took her no time to out grow the shoe box and grow into a beautiful, though feisty, young lady. As a teenager, she was asked to the school dance by a local boy, Bob Wood. She told him she wouldn't go to a dog fight with him. So, of course, they were married a few years later.

When Bob found work with the BNSF, in Laurel, they packed up their three small kids and made the move from Reed Point to Laurel.

Diana, as with many women of her generation, was a stay at home mom. As her kids grew, she found lots of ways to fill her days. She loved to craft, read books, play cards and did I mention play cards?

Diana always felt there was more she could be doing. When her kids hit their teen years, she decided she was ready for change. With the help of her sister-in-law, Ella Jansma, she was able to get a job with St. Vincent's, and the love affair began; not with St. Vincent's but with having a job.

After eighteen years, of working for the hospital she thought it was time to retire. She wanted to spend more time with Bob, their kids, and their grandkids. Her retirement was short lived when she decided she needed a new kitchen table and chairs. The quickest way to pay for them was by getting a job. The Pelican Truck Stop hired her and she worked there for many years before deciding, once more, to retire.

Yet, when McDonald's came to Laurel, she thought it would be fun to work there. She applied, was hired and spent many early morning hours making breakfast burritos. A few years later, she decided to retire. She assured us it was for real this time. However, when her great granddaughters needed a babysitter, she jumped at the opportunity. Though this last position was an unpaid one, it was by far, her favorite.

She will be missed.

Diana was proceeded in death by: her parents; her son Mike (Robert Michael); her brothers Pete (Kenneth) Goddard and Tom (Frank) Goddard.

Diana is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bob Wood of Laurel; daughter Cheryl Keltner (Mark) of Laurel; son Ronald Wood (Karen) of Colorado Springs, CO; sister Janet Goddard of Billings; sister Pat Robertson (Tom) of Roundup; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19, there will be no funeral services. Please, remember Diana in your prayers.