Dick Holmes

Dick Holmes passed peacefully at home on June 29, 2021. He was born on Jan. 14, 1934, in Billings, the son of Maurice and Gertrude Holmes. Dick attended Billings public schools then entered the trades as an electrician. He married Darlene Holmes in 1955 and together they raised five children. Dick lived for two years in Houston, Texas, where he traveled the western U.S. as an electronics representative for AO Smith. He returned to Billings in 1971. As a member of IBEW 532, he worked for several local companies until retiring from Treasure State Electric in 1999.

Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors in Montana. He loved riding motorcycles and was a member of Billings Vintage Motorcycles. Dick built and flew radio-controlled model airplanes and boats from the age of 13, and was known for his precise construction and attention to details. He used a metal lathe to custom make parts that repaired many model trains and old equipment. Gunsmithing was a hobby where his work rivaled or exceeded that of many professionals.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, son Daryl Holmes and daughter Debbie Holmes. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Darlene Holmes; and his sons, Dwight (Chris) Holmes and Dave (Kim) Holmes of Billings; and daughter Dana Gering (Tom) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park, 3605 Grand Ave.

