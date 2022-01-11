Menu
Dixie Lee Rickett
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022

Dixie Lee Rickett

Dixie Lee Rickett passed away at home on Jan. 3, 2022 in Worden, MT. She was born on May 9, 1948 in Billings to Wanda Cormier.

She married the love of her life, Warren Rickett, on July 1966 in Billings. They were married for 57 years.

Survived in death are daughter Traci Rickett-Beaudin, Colorado, Granddaughter Nichole Beaudin-Boehm (Bryan), Colorado. Siblings; Chester Ray Jackson (Deb) along with children (Chad, Lance and Krissy). Vicki Montgomery (Jerry) along with child Danessa Gross (Jerry) and three great nieces and numerous cousins.

She took pride and enjoyed working at Boot Hill Inn in Billings Heights from 2001 until her retirement in 2008. Her favorite pastimes included taking trips and fishing in their canoe, traveling to Mexico to escape the Montana winters, drinking coffee and listening to snores from her late dog Rambo.

She will be dearly missed and her life will be celebrated at Smith Funeral Chapel on Friday, Jan. 14th at 2 p.m. Burial to be announced at a later date.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Smith Funeral Chapel
MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mr.Warren, Thank you for sharing your story on how you and your lovely bride Dixie met. I´ve found that by sharing funny little tidbits and stories make our heart a little less heavy. It was a pleasure meeting you and your daughter. I pray that your memories will bring smiles to your face, a chuckle and occasionally a happy tear in honor of your beautiful bride Dixie. P.S. I´m glad she trimmed your tail feathers young man! God Bless, Christine Pattee C.Deli
Christine Pattee
Other
January 19, 2022
