Dolores Siegle Wold

April 25, 1931 - Oct. 8, 2020

Dolores was proudly born to immigrants from Germany and Russia. She was the first generation born in America and is now resting after a full and abundant life. To a point, she was resilient and strong beyond belief. While enduring life's hardship, sorrow and heartache, she maintained a soft spirit. Dolores was a highlight in many lives.

She will be remembered for many noteworthy characteristics. Among those that come to mind are cook, collector, gardener, woman of God, and a friend to many.

In her day, Dolores was renowned within the family for her savory soups, especially Christmas eve's French Onion Soup with a crispy cheesy crouton. Her chicken and strudels were a 'high holiday' occasion and her countless potluck dishes and ranch-hand dinners were always brimming with deliciousness and homemade love.

As a collector, her treasures were more often than not found in numerous thrift stores she sleuthed out wherever she traveled. Dolores could walk into a second hand store front and immediately spot Longaberger baskets, Cutco knives, leaded crystal, depression glass and haute couture in a heartbeat. She also collected Hummels, recipes and the hearts of others.

Spring gardens were her favorite with primrose, lily of the valley and later in the season moss roses and volunteer holly hocks.

Dolores loved children and children loved her. She has taught hundreds of children to sing 'this little light of mine,' remembered each birthday with a gift and a hug, and continuously reminded them how much Jesus loved them. She carried this passion for the love of God into each and every nook and cranny of her life.

Dori, we love you to the moon and back. We love you, we love you, we love you, a thousand times, we love you.

Dolores is resting as is her husband, Duane; sons, Mark and Steve; brother, Phillip; and sisters Wilma and Adaline. Those striving to continue her legacy of love include daughters Claudia, Lonna and Renee; grandchildren Michael, Matthew, Tayler, Dylan and Griffin; great grandchildren Hadley and Axel; and brothers Raymond, Robert and David.