Don Floberg
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Don Floberg

After almost a century of an enriching life, our husband, father, grandfather and great friend passed away peacefully on Dec. 15, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The family invites you to a celebration of his life at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at American Lutheran Church, 5 Lewis Ave. The service will be followed by a reception at the Hilands Golf Club at noon.

He was admired, respected and, most of all, loved by his family and associates for his humor, quick wit, generous spirit and caring disposition. He had a special way of communicating with people from all walks of life. He will be greatly remembered for always accomplishing his daily goal: to make someone smile.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; and children Andrew Floberg, David Bjornson, Kim Floberg, Dana (Gabrielle) Bjornson, David Floberg, his Austrian exchange student honorary son, Josef (Claudia) Eder, and son-in-law Jon Carlson and Beth Gilleland. All of his grandchildren learned great life lessons from Grandpa Don: Blake Bjornson, Nick Bjornson, Daniel (Jordan) Bjornson, Chase Bjornson, Kate Floberg, Kristina (Max) Bjornson, Emma (Jake) Parks, Alexandra (Sebastian) Carlson and sons Gabriel and Elias, Denny Carlson, Isabella Baker, Grant Helgeson, Birgit Eder and Hanna Eder He was preceded in death by his daughter, Andre Carlson; his brothers and sister; and his parents.

The family requests any memorial donations be made to Billings Clinic Foundation, MSU Billings Foundation, or the charity of your choice. The complete obituary may be found at www.michelottisawyers.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
American Lutheran Church
5 Lewis Ave., MT
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Don and Marilyn played a big part in our lives in the 80's and 90's. We have so many good memories and still are grateful for Don's love and generosity to us. We will never forget you, Don.
Naomi and Johnathon Pierce
Friend
October 16, 2021
