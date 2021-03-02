Menu
Donald R. Hurd II
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Smith West Funeral Chapel
304 34th Street West
Billings, MT

Donald R. Hurd, II

Don was born August 8, 1943, in New Haven (Yale University) Hospital, Connecticut. He lived in Milford, Connecticut, until he was 12. He then moved to Litchfield, Connecticut, where he lived until he joined the Navy on his 18th birthday. While in the Navy, he was stationed at the Navy photo center in Washington, D.C. and then Midway Island.

Following his discharge from the Navy, he moved to Red Lodge, Montana, before continuing on to Billings, Montana, to work in photo processing. He designed and built American laboratories, a professional photographers processing plant. He eventually moved on to selling large farm equipment for Aeroquip Corp. as a district manager for the Northwest region.

He always tested his own limits and believed nothing was impossible. He loved the outdoors, hunting, and fishing with his family and friends. He loved his guns and making custom stocks and rifles. He definitely had his nine lives, just like a cat. He always put his life in the hands of the Lord and gave Him all glory.

He was a member of the Al Bedoo Oriental Band and loved the camaraderie. He was a life member of the VFW and American Legion. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert. He is survived by his stepmother Delores Hurd, sisters Carol (Hurd) Goslee (Connecticut), Robin Hurd (Georgia), half-sister Susan Schoultz (Colorado), cousin John Hurd (Diane) (Billings), children Heather Lange (Billings), Don Hurd (Dodi Hurd) (Billings), Jennifer Hoffman (Mychal Hoffman) (Billings), German son Reimar Oelte (Nicola) (Germany), grandchildren Alayna Hurd, Payton Hoffman, and Mason Hoffman, all of Billings. Numerous family and friends, too many to list.

A celebration of life will be held March 4 at 12:30 p.m., Smith Funeral Chapel West, 304 34th Street West 59102, burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery 55 Buffalo Trail Rd., 2pm. A reception will be held at VFW on Anchor St. following the burial.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Celebration of Life
12:30p.m.
Smith West Funeral Chapel
304 34th Street West, Billings, MT
Mar
4
Burial
2:00p.m.
Yellowstone National Cemetery
55 Buffalo Trail Rd, MT
Je viens d´apprendre la triste disparition de Don, je l´ai connu lors de son voyage en France ,et je garde de ce monsieur un excellent souvenir ,je présente toutes mes condoléances à sa famille . Mille regrets Marie france de Colmar en France
Marie France govaerts
Friend
July 24, 2021
Jason brown
March 5, 2021
Jason brown
March 5, 2021
Good fellow brother Shriner and mason.I was stuck on the yellowtail with him all night,burning driftwood to stay warm.He was the only one who had a zippo,everyday since I´ve carried one.Be was a great friend..
Jason brown
March 5, 2021
I enjoyed Don so much. He was one of my favorites for sure. Loved taking care of him as he was so funny and a kind hearted to me. I miss him for sure.
Tana Schieno
March 3, 2021
Heather, Donnie and Jennifer, We are so sorry to hear about your dad. Our thoughts are with you and your families. Dan and Donna Fleury
Donna Fleury
March 2, 2021
Heather, we are so sorry to hear about the loss of your father . Our thoughts, prayers, and love are with you and your family during this difficult time. Deb, Keith and Houston
Debbie Bauer
March 2, 2021
