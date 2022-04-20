Menu
Donald Jore

Donald (Don) Jore

BILLINGS - Donald (Don) Jore passed away on November 12, 2021 at Riverstone Hospice in Billings, MT. He was born on June 11, 1928 in Keene, ND. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Geraldine, his two daughters: LuAnn Cook (Milan), Lisa Jore and numerous nieces and nephews. Many Billings residents remember him for operating the Phillips 66 service station on 13th and Central in the '60s and '70s.

Cremation was provided by Smith Funeral Chapels. Memorial services for Don will be held at Shiloh United Methodist Church 1810 Shiloh Road, April 23, 2022 at 1:30.


Published by Billings Gazette on Apr. 20, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.