Donald Gene Schultz

Jan. 5, 1959 – May 28, 2021

A devoted father and husband, cherished brother and son, and friend to all who knew him, Donald Gene Schultz got his angel wings May 28, 2021.

Don was born in Plentywood, Jan. 5, 1959, the 2nd-born of Richard and Jean Schultz into what would become a loving family of six brothers and one sister.

His early years were spent playing sports and fishing with his brothers. He graduated high school ('77) in Glendive and worked in the construction industry there before moving to Laurel and meeting the love of his life, the beautiful, kind, and fun-loving Robin Frickel. On Sept. 10, 1988, they married and began their fulfilling and adventurous life together, welcoming with overwhelming joy two daughters, Rebeca and Rylee.

As loving parents, Don and Robin devoted themselves to providing for every need of their children, while enjoying every moment of their time together. The same gleam in their eyes for their girls is seen for their two grandchildren, Keaton and Bennett, sons of Rebeca and Nate Weaver.

Don is a builder and for the last 25 years he specialized in custom cabinetry. Many buildings in MT and WY will display his professional handiwork for years to come.

He loved taking care of his family's home, doing yardwork, and hosting gatherings, with many fond memories made at Thanksgiving holidays and other times spent with Don and Robin.

Softball, bowling, hunting, and golf were also among Don's favorite pastimes, but they all took a backseat to enjoying the company of family and friends boating, fishing, and recreating in the great outdoors.

As an avid reader, Don's many hours spent reading fueled his intelligence, conversations, wit, and humor. His roaring laugh would make you smile.

Don, you are gone too soon, and your presence will be greatly missed, but we carry your memory with heartfelt fondness and love. Your family feels at peace knowing you are in the care of the God who loves us all.

Don is survived by his wife and best friend of more than 32 years, Robin, his children Rebeca (Nate) Weaver, and Rylee (fiancé Danny), grandsons Keaton and Bennett Weaver, in-laws Rhonda and Bruce Lefler, and Karla and Rod Reisinger, father Richard, mother Jean, brothers Dan (Denise), Tom (Lloie), Gaylon (Kathy), Guy (Dawn), Paul (Sheri), Peter (Michelle), and sister Jennifer (Al) Heber, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in Laurel Saturday, June 26 at 10am at Smith Funeral Chapel, 315 East 3rd St. Interment follows at Laurel Hill Cemetery, and celebration of life at 1208 Beartooth Drive.