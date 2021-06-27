Donald L. Steinhoff

Donald L. Steinhoff, 68, of Ryegate passed away Sunday June 20th, 2021 after a 6-year battle with renal cancer. No services will be held at this time for Donald Steinhoff, at his request, he has been cremated and a family gathering will be at a future date. The Perkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Friends are asked to make memorials to the charity of their choice

Wish me a safe Journey to wherever I wish to go.

And to my heart's desire when I arrive there.

- Edward Louis Henry