Donald L. Steinhoff
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Perkins Funeral Home - Harlowton
211 N Central Aveune
Harlowton, MT

Donald L. Steinhoff

Donald L. Steinhoff, 68, of Ryegate passed away Sunday June 20th, 2021 after a 6-year battle with renal cancer. No services will be held at this time for Donald Steinhoff, at his request, he has been cremated and a family gathering will be at a future date. The Perkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Friends are asked to make memorials to the charity of their choice and may be left with the Perkins Funeral Home, PO Box 313 Harlowton, MT 59036. Condolences for the family may be posted on-line at www.perkinsfuneralandcremation.com

Wish me a safe Journey to wherever I wish to go.

And to my heart's desire when I arrive there.

- Edward Louis Henry


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 27, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Perkins Funeral Home - Harlowton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Don was my best friend since we became closer in 2012; we were introduced by a mutual friend in 2005 due to our common interest in buck-skinning and the mountain man way of life. I wish to express prayers and sympathy to his surviving siblings, as they lost their oldest and youngest brothers within two months of each other. Also, special condolences to Don's grandchildren Ever and Sophia. We, Don and I, were grateful for their visit in July, 2020, when they worked on rebuilding our deck with their dad Travis and Uncle Lucas. Don's friend Denny was also very helpful in the process, on a previous visit. The full obituary was printed in the July 1st edition of "The Times Clarion" of Wheatland and Golden Valley counties, if anyone wishes to look that up. Don had a strong will for life which was reflected in his battle with cancer. His love and kindness will live forever in my heart. Kim.
Kimberly Pankratz
Family
July 3, 2021
I'm so saddened to hear of Don's passing. We were co-workers and neighbors for awhile and I always enjoyed visiting with him. Had lost touch over the years so I was glad to hear that he had been living still in Montana. Our sympathy and prayers to his family.
Mary and Gary Spaulding
Work
June 30, 2021
