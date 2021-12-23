Menu
Donna Rose Bosch
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Donna Rose Bosch

On Dec. 18, 2021, with profound sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Donna Rose Bosch, our loving devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister to all who loved her. She left us peacefully in her home with her husband by her side in Huntley, Montana. She was in her 76th year. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 at Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

She was born Sept. 26, 1945 in Strasburg to Peter and Rose Silbernagel. Donna was raised on a farm in Linton with her 14 siblings. On June 5, 1965, she married the love of her life and soul mate, Frank Bosch. They were married 56 beautiful years and together had three children. Donna was the beloved mother of Lynette, Darrin and Wade.

She graduated from the University of Mary as a Registered Nurse. She devoted over 50 years of her life caring for others as a nurse and while doing so she continued her education and received her Master's Degree. She started her nursing career in Grafton. When they moved to Bismarck she continued her work with City Nursing and Medcenter One. She was the Executive Director of Home Medical Resources for numerous years. After finishing her career at Medcenter, she taught nursing students at the University of Mary, where she educated young minds in the profession she loved. After Frank's retirement, they moved to Kalispell, Montana, where she was the Executive Director of Home Options Healthcare. She worked for another 15 years before retiring and moving to Huntley, Montana. She also served on numerous nursing boards.

Donna was a caregiver; her passion was caring for people. She offered her heart openly and willingly and extended a helping hand to everyone. She was quick to forgive and encourage, she was the glue to her family. She loved spending time with family and friends. She looked forward to the destination vacations with her sisters. They would meet and enjoy each other's company, go gambling and play bingo. But her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She loved cheering them on at sporting events, shopping, and taking Katie to Big Lots. Grandma never said "No." She will be dearly missed by everyone and never forgotten.

She was a devoted member of the Catholic church. Her love for the Lord was unconditional and volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister. Proverbs 31:26-27 – "She opens her mouth with wisdom, and loving instruction is on her tongue. She watches over the way of her household, and does not eat the bread of idleness."

Donna is survived by her spouse, Frank Bosch; and three children, Lynette (Gary) Schwalbe, Darrin (Cammy) Bosch and Wade (Patty) Bosch. She is the adored grandmother of Brandi (Dustin), Jerad, Colton (Beth), Breanna, Brayden, Katie, Lainey; and great-grandmother of Keiley, Lucas, Michael, Nicholas, Jaxton, Abel, Kolton, and Greyson; along with 14 siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws, Pete and Rose Silbernagel and Leopold and Eva Bosch.

Thank you for all your prayers and wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

To share memories of Donna and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Dec
27
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Dec
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Church of St. Anne
1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were young nurses at Bismarck City Nursing together. I remember Donna as full of fun and a delight to work with. So sorry for your loss.
Penny Williams Pietila
January 13, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bosch family and especially you, Wade
John Barnes Family
School
December 31, 2021
To Frank and family, and to Darin, Cammy and the boys and the little boys- I am so sad and so sorry that Donna is gone. This has to be such a difficult time for you all and words just cannot explain my sadness for you all at this time. So grateful I got to know her and all of you and call you neighbors and friends. Praying for all of the family and asking that the Lord give you all His peace that surpasses all understanding and that he would comfort you in ways you cannot explain. Asking the Lord to be near to you and minister to your hearts and minds in the next several days, weeks, months, and years ahead. Truly cherish the many memories of Donna and what a sweet, kind, and gentle person she was. So full of life and so gracious. What a gift and blessing Donna was- you all are that as well. Many prayers for you all.
Kaitlynn Schultz
December 28, 2021
So sorry for your family. Thoughts any prayers to everyone.
Stacy Summers
December 27, 2021
Frank, Lynette, Darin, Wade, spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren, This is a very/ sad Christmas season without Donna among us. Her outgoing and kind nature brought joy to all her family and friends. even though she will be greatly missed by all of us, her purpose on the earth is complete and she has gone to a higher realm to do what must be done along with our parents. My thoughts and prayers for everyone to have the strength to live with the loss of Donna -wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and our sister.
Angie Bushy
December 24, 2021
Donna was a wonderful person. I have fond memories as neighbors. She was so friendly with a ready smile and greeting. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Julie and Mark Jacobson
December 24, 2021
Donna was True And wonderful Employer And Friend I Loved Her Dearly.
Dorothy M Mosbrucker
December 23, 2021
