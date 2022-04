Donna Lee Daniels

Donna Lee Daniels, 71, of Cody, passed way on April 2, 2022.

Funeral services are Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 9 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center in Cody, WY. Burial service will follow at 1 pm in Billings, MT at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memories and condolences can be sent on Donna's memorial page at www.BallardFH.com.