Donna C. Rosenberg 92, of Harlowton died early Monday morning, Sept. 13, 2021 in Wheatland Memorial Healthcare of lung cancer.

Memorial Services for Donna C. Rosenberg will be Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Harlowton Wesleyan Church with committal to follow in the Harlowton Cemetery. Cremation has taken place with the Perkins Funeral Home assisting the family.

Friends are asked to make memorials to the charity of their choice