Donna C. Rosenberg
FUNERAL HOME
Perkins Funeral Home - Harlowton
211 N Central Aveune
Harlowton, MT

Donna C. Rosenberg

Donna C. Rosenberg 92, of Harlowton died early Monday morning, Sept. 13, 2021 in Wheatland Memorial Healthcare of lung cancer.

Memorial Services for Donna C. Rosenberg will be Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Harlowton Wesleyan Church with committal to follow in the Harlowton Cemetery. Cremation has taken place with the Perkins Funeral Home assisting the family.

Friends are asked to make memorials to the charity of their choice and they may be left with the Perkins Funeral Home, PO Box 313, Harlowton, MT 59036. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.perkinsfuneralandcremation.com


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Harlowton Wesleyan Church
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Perkins Funeral Home - Harlowton
